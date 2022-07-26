Panel backs adding PB app

A citizen and engagement communications app was approved during the city of Pine Bluff Public Works Committee meeting last week to go to the full council with a "do pass."

Presented by Tom Bennett, director of the Pine Bluff Street Department, the main purpose of the app is to improve the way work orders are being handled by the Pine Bluff Street Department.

"Right now, we are writing everything down on paper," he said. "Pine Bluff is a great place, but we need to bring Pine Bluff up to speed."

SeeClickFix is a citizen management software Bennett is seeking to purchase that will allow residents to report issues, identify repair needs, share feedback, and ask questions of their local government leaders and department heads. For those on the receiving end, it powers efficient and transparent workflows, accountability and trust.

According to Bennett many municipalities including Fayetteville and Maumelle already use this software.

"The street department needs a system for work orders," said Bennett. "We need to computerize our department. We are working with software over 45 years old."

According to Bennett, other departments such as Parks and Recreation and Code Enforcement can utilize the same software, allowing citizens to see complaints and track the process.

Council Member Joni Alexander said a similar software was used before under Mayor Debe Hollingworth which came in handy. Committee chairman Ivan Whitfield said even though the app will put a lot of pressure on the street department, it has a great benefit and it's something he believes is needed.

Bennett said he wanted to get the full committee's approval and has approximately $49,000 in carryover funds in his budget that can pay for the initial contract start-up services. According to Bennett, it will cost $17,000 in the first year.

The Pine Bluff Street Department has also partnered with the Arkansas Department of Corrections to clear ravines throughout the city. Bennett said inmates are clearing the areas allowing the street department to then maintain, mow and clear the ravines of trash.

Pricing for Pine Bluff Cable TV was also discussed during the meeting. Whitfield said he received a citizen's complaint of the cable prices increasing as the channel availability was decreasing.

According to Cynthia Anderson, chief of staff of the mayor's office, she has also received some complaints from elderly citizens. She said she confirmed the price increase with a Pine Bluff Cable TV official who also confirmed that they sent out a notification to all customers in February about the rate increase.

"They have gone up and it's because so many people are not subscribing to basic cable. They are doing internet streaming. That's where the business is being driven to," said Anderson. "They are trying to make up their losses."

Anderson said a lot of elderly citizens will be impacted. "At some point, basic cable will eventually go away."

Council Member Steven Mays said many of his constituents are considering canceling.

Whitfield asked Anderson if she could send him the franchise contract between the city and Pine Bluff Cable to see how long the agreement is and does it allow them to do an increase without coming back to the City Council.