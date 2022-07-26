Police arrest husband of De Queen woman found dead in Oklahoma

A man wanted for questioning in his wife's death has been arrested in southeast Oklahoma on an outstanding warrant, authorities said.

Brian Mussett, 43, of Idabel, Okla., was arrested Monday morning, according to a news release from the Broken Bow Oklahoma Police Department.

Mussett's wife, Melissa Mussett, 50, of De Queen, was found dead on June 30 inside a tent in the woods near Broken Bow, according to authorities.

Police said they believe Brian Mussett, who also has ties to De Queen, has information about his wife's death.

Broken Bow police asked anyone with information on Melissa Mussett's death to call the department at (580) 584-3310.

The investigation is ongoing.