Police shoot man in Benton pursuit

A 42-year-old man died in an officer-involved shooting Sunday night, Benton police said Monday.

William Whitfield, 42, of Benton was shot around 8:15 p.m. Police said the incident started as a traffic stop near Cox Street and Edison Avenue that evolved into a pursuit and ended in the 2000 block of Kay Road.

The officer's name has not been publicly released.

Police said the officer was not injured and is on paid administrative leave pending the results of an internal investigation into the shooting. Administrative leave is standard operating procedure for officer-involved shootings.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, according to police.