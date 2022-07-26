Red Wolves land three on preseason teams

The Sun Belt Conference released its preseason All-Sun Belt teams Monday, featuring three Arkansas State University players.

Two Red Wolves made the first team and one was on the second team.

Senior linebacker Kivon Bennett and senior return specialist Johnnie Lang were selected to the first team, while senior wide receiver Te'Vailance Hunt was a second-team selection.

Bennett, who is moving to linebacker for the 2022 season, was a second-team All-Sun Belt selection last season. He led ASU with 8 sacks, 16 1/2 tackles for loss and 5 quarterback hurries.

Lang averaged 8.3 yards per return with one touchdown last season for the Red Wolves.

Hunt totaled 51 receptions for 740 yards and 6 touchdowns last season

ASU was picked to finish sixth in the first Sun Belt West Division coaches poll. Louisiana-Lafayette was selected to win the West Division for the fifth consecutive season and Appalachian State was tabbed as the East Division champion.

Coastal Carolina swept the preseason player of the year awards. Redshirt junior quarterback Grayson McCall was named the Offensive Player of the Year, while his teammate, sophomore defensive lineman Josaiah Stewart was earned the nod for Defensive Player of the Year.

Appalachian State and Georgia State led the Sun Belt with eight preseason selections apiece. Troy had seven selections, while Coastal Carolina and Louisiana-Lafayette each had five.

-- Sam Lane