Russia says goal is a free Ukraine; Lavrov hints at wider aim than Donbas





KYIV, Ukraine -- Russia's top diplomat said Moscow's overarching goal in Ukraine is to free its people from its "unacceptable regime," expressing the Kremlin's war aims in some of the bluntest terms yet as its forces pummel the country with artillery barrages and airstrikes.

The remark from Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov comes amid Ukraine's efforts to resume grain exports from its Black Sea ports -- something that would help ease global food shortages -- under a new deal tested by a Russian strike on Odesa over the weekend.





"We are determined to help the people of eastern Ukraine to liberate themselves from the burden of this absolutely unacceptable regime," Lavrov said at an Arab League summit in Cairo late Sunday, referring to Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy's government.

Apparently suggesting that Moscow's war aims extend beyond Ukraine's industrial Donbas region in the east, Lavrov said: "We will certainly help the Ukrainian people to get rid of the regime, which is absolutely anti-people and anti-historical."

Lavrov's comments followed his warning last week that Russia plans to retain control over broader areas beyond eastern Ukraine, including the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions in the south, and will make more gains elsewhere.

His remarks contrasted with the Kremlin's line early in the war, when it repeatedly emphasized that Russia wasn't seeking to overthrow Zelenskyy's government, even as Moscow's troops closed in on Kyiv. Russia later retreated from around the capital and turned its attention to capturing the Donbas. The war is now in its sixth month.





Last week, Russia and Ukraine signed agreements aimed at clearing the way for the shipment of millions of tons of desperately needed Ukrainian grain, as well as the export of Russian grain and fertilizer.

Ukraine's deputy infrastructure minister, Yury Vaskov, said the first shipment of grain is planned for this week.

While Russia faced accusations that the weekend attack on the port of Odesa amounted to reneging on the deal, Moscow insisted the strike would not affect grain deliveries.

During a visit to the Republic of Congo on Monday, Lavrov repeated the Russian claim that the attack targeted a Ukrainian naval vessel and a depot containing Western-supplied anti-ship missiles. He said the grain agreements do not prevent Russia from attacking military targets.

In other developments:

• Ukraine's presidential office said Monday at least two civilians were killed and 10 wounded in Russian shelling over the preceding 24 hours. In the Kharkiv region, workers searched for people believed trapped under the rubble after 12 rockets hit the town of Chuhuiv before dawn, damaging a cultural center, school and other infrastructure, authorities said.

Kharkiv Gov. Oleh Sinyehubov said: "It looks like a deadly lottery when no one knows where the next strike will come."

• Ukraine charged two former Cabinet ministers with high treason over their role in extending Moscow's lease on a navy base in Crimea in 2010. Prosecutors said Oleksandr Lavrynovych and Kostyantyn Hryshchenko conspired with then-President Viktor Yanukovych to rush a treaty through the parliament granting Moscow a 25-year extension, leaving Crimea vulnerable to Russian aggression.

• Russia said it thwarted an attempt by Ukrainian intelligence to bribe Russian military pilots to turn their planes over to Ukraine. In a video released by Russia's main security agency, a man purported to be a Ukrainian intelligence officer offered a pilot $2 million to surrender his plane during a mission over Ukraine. The Russian claims couldn't be independently verified.

U.S. MEDIC DEAD

A South Carolina man serving as a medic in the Ukrainian military was identified by his commanding officer over the weekend as one of two Americans killed in action last week.

Luke "Skywalker" Lucyszyn, a 31-year-old Myrtle Beach resident, died on July 18 in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine after he was knocked unconscious by an artillery strike and fatally shot by a Russian tank, his commander, Ruslan Miroshnichenko, wrote on Facebook.

The State Department confirmed the deaths of two Americans in Ukraine on Friday but did not release their names or further details. Family and friends have confirmed reports that Lucyszyn was one of the men who died.

Miroshnichenko identified the other American as Bryan Young. Other information about Young wasn't immediately available Monday.

Thousands of foreign fighters, including many Americans, have joined Ukrainian forces battling Russia since it invaded on Feb. 24. Some of the volunteers are hardened veterans from other wars; others have little to no military experience.

Lucyszyn's longtime friend Trey Kober, of North Myrtle Beach, said Lucyszyn left for Ukraine in early April after telling close friends he felt a responsibility to defend his late grandmother's homeland.

Lucyszyn volunteered to take the place of another man who needed to be with his family, Kober said.

"I was proud of him," Kober said in an interview Monday. "He relieved the man, and he immediately started teaching others because some of these guys had never held guns before, had never loaded ammunition into magazines."

Kober, 40, befriended Lucyszyn on a North Carolina paintball course 12 years ago and took on "an older brother role" for the young paintball instructor. The two spent their weekends camping in the woods and playing multi-day paintball matches with friends. Lucyszyn later worked as a police officer and was the father of two children.

Two weeks before his death, Lucyszyn said goodbye to Kober in an emotional Facebook message after he learned that his platoon would soon be sent to the more dangerous Donbas region, where Russia has focused most of its firepower, bombarding cities and towns, in its assault on Ukraine.

"He was pretty confident he wouldn't be coming back," Kober said. "He sent us a serious message that said he was being sent to the front lines to relieve a platoon that had been there for a long time, and he basically just told us, 'I'm not coming back from this. This is it.'"

Though Kober knew his friend might die in battle, he said nothing could have prepared him for the shock he felt when he learned the news.

Lucyszyn's parents, Kathryn and George Lucyszyn, said the State Department informed them of their son's death on a phone call Tuesday. The Calabash, North Carolina, residents said they tried to dissuade their son from serving abroad, but he insisted it was his calling.

"He didn't go there to be a hero," Lucyszyn's mother said Saturday in an interview with NBC News. "He went there because he wanted to help people."

SLOVAKIA WARPLANES

Slovakia may consider donating its fleet of Soviet-era MiG warplanes to Ukraine, the Slovak defense minister said Monday.

Standing alongside his British counterpart, Ben Wallace, Slovak Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad said that "we can discuss the future" of his country's 11 MiG-29 fighter jets after they're grounded "most probably" by the end of August.

Slovakia has already negotiated with NATO allies the Czech Republic and Poland to monitor Slovak airspace from the beginning of September.

"No decision has been made yet, no discussions are taking place as of now, and we're ready to discuss that later on," said Nad.

Wallace said Britain isn't now considering giving Ukraine warplanes, but would offer Slovakia fighter jets to help guard its airspace.

Since the start of the invasion on Feb. 24, Ukraine has urged Western allies to provide it with warplanes to challenge Russia's air superiority.

However, the U.S. and its allies have been reluctant to give Ukraine the fighter jets it asks for, fearing it would provoke an escalatory response from Moscow, which has warned NATO that supplying Ukraine with combat aircraft could be tantamount to joining the conflict.

Nad said providing warplanes to Ukraine would require a broader discussion with allies about the consequences of such a delivery.

"But politically, yes, I can tell you there's a positive attitude of helping Ukrainians with Mi-29s."

Slovakia has signed a deal to buy 14 U.S. F-16 Block 70/72 fighter jets to replace its MiG-29s, but the start of their delivery was postponed by two years to 2024.

Slovakia has supplied Ukraine with heavy weapons since the war started. Its donations include a Soviet-era S-300 air defense system, military helicopters and thousands of Grad multiple-rocket launcher rockets. Slovakia also sold Ukraine self-propelled howitzers.

Information for this article was contributed by Hannah Schoenbaum, Julia Rubin, Matthew Lee and staff writers of The Associated Press.

In this handout photo released by Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov gestures during a joint news conference with Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry, following their talks in Cairo, Egypt, Sunday, July 24, 2022. (Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP)



In this handout photo released by Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov addresses the Arab League organization in Cairo, Egypt, Sunday, July 24, 2022. (Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP)



In this handout photo released by Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, right, listens to Secretary General of the Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit during their meeting in Cairo, Egypt, Sunday, July 24, 2022. (Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP)



Dummies depicting Russian soldiers are seen hanging near the frontline in the Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Saturday, July 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)





