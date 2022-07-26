Sarah has a plan, really





Sarah Sanders got asked an in-person question Saturday on a governor's race issue by a live Arkansas newspaper reporter.

That has to be the lead, on account of being so unusual.

Republicans loathe and exclude the traditional media as irrelevant anymore, as I have previously explained. Sanders' game plan is to punt out-of-bounds on first down, confident the Democrats can't score.

But that she didn't answer the question was, while wholly expected, worthy of attention as well.

She had just spoken her usual cant to the Arkansas State Republican Convention, which otherwise voted to endorse closed primaries because people of a moderate persuasion have been crossing over to vote for reasonable Republicans in Republican primaries where extreme conservatives are supposed to win.

I'm wondering if they found out that I voted in the Republican primary in May. But I voted a straight kook-right ticket--Conrad Reynolds, Jan Morgan and Doc Washburn, on the basis that they actually believed what they were saying unlike Sanders, John Boozman and French Hill, who just spouted it from the hypocrisy of cowardice.

Why do the Republicans favor the pretend kooks rather than honest ones?

There haven't been enough of these good-government crossovers for Republicans to worry this much. But there'll be a lot fewer if Republican state convention delegates get their way with this platform plank.

We need to go precisely the other way--to all-comer primaries with ranked point scoring. That favors the generally acceptable over the opposite extremes. A party retrenching to its base and excluding the rest spreads the cancer of our politics.

But Arkansas Republicans know they can cast Arkansas independents out of their primary and still win them in the general election because Democrats are so hated that there is no way the right could get hated more. And Arkansas politics, like the greater American form, is entirely about hate. The winner is the one hated less than the other.

Now, let's get back to Sanders encountering that 1990s moment, coming face-to-face with an alien called a newspaper reporter presuming to ask her a question on a subject of public policy interest.

What about these teacher raises everyone else is talking about?

Do we use the $1.6 billion surplus to start those raises, as teachers and the few Democrats want? Or, as Republican legislators prefer, do we invite teachers to smooch legislative posteriors and go see their local superintendents if they want pity money for having to do a little real work during the pandemic?

She said, and I paraphrase to save space, that she loved teachers and would do them right, but that she was working on a major education reform package--apparently to include stopping all this indoctrinating of our little children by these raise-seekers--and will be sharing details of that later.

She has no view today on the issue of the day. But she has a plan. Trust her.

She does give signals of seeming to be set on wide-open school choice among a network of private and charter schools and whatever regular public schools manage to survive after she gets through undercutting them.

Sanders also was asked how she would reform public education, which gets more than half the state general-revenue budget, while keeping her vow to phase "out" the income tax, which is, along with the sales tax, the essence of that general revenue.

She said we'll have to see on that timetable. First, she said, we'll weed out all that waste and abuse in the budget.

That little remark led to the necessity that I issue this correction: I've been writing that Sanders is running against Joe Biden, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jim Acosta. But she's actually running against Asa Hutchinson.

To hear Sanders tell it, her party-mate Hutchinson--who, notably, does not support her benefactor and guru, Donald Trump--has run the state into the ground for nearly eight years now.

She portrays Hutchinson as permitting indoctrination into our public schools and squandering money on waste and abuse--never mind his eight-year emphasis on "transformation" of state government to streamline services, and his own steep income-tax cuts.

It's a matter of modern Arkansas Republican history that the Huckabees and Hutchinsons have never gotten along. But, as with any Arkansas political history, there is irony.

In olden times, back in the '00s, the Hutchinsons were the right-wingers--remember Asa and Tim as the "Righteous Brothers," and Mike Huckabee's derision of "Shiite Republicans"--and the Huckabees were the dreaded moderates whom the Republicans now need to exclude from their conservatives-only primaries.

One other note about the Republican State Convention: The party allowed a reporter to come in to the convention hall for the proceedings, but banned a photographer. They said they didn't want any videotaping.

I take that to mean they weren't all that worried about dissemination of a reporter's words about what was transpiring, but what they feared was that people might see for themselves.

John Brummett, whose column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, is a member of the Arkansas Writers' Hall of Fame. Email him at jbrummett@arkansasonline.com. Read his @johnbrummett Twitter feed.







