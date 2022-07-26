State plans to replace aging Rock Creek bridge in West Fork

WEST FORK -- State highway officials plans to replace a small bridge on U.S. 71 next year and want to know what members of the public think.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation says it will replace the bridge over Rock Creek in West Fork in the fall of 2023. Plans call for moving the bridge slightly to the west. The bridge is just north of the Owl Hallow Road intersection with U.S. 71, also known as Centennial Boulevard in West Fork.

Work on U.S. 71 will extend about a one-fourth mile north and south of the bridge during the project.

The road will have four, 12-foot wide travel lanes and eight-foot, paved shoulders on either side. Plans call for building one-half at a time so traffic can can continue to pass through during construction.

An online, recorded public involvement meeting regarding the proposed plans went live Monday. The public may view meeting material and provide written comments until 4:30 p.m. Aug. 8. The site has a video describing the project, interactive maps and comment forms.

Here is a link to the website: https://vpiph01-job-040871-rock-creek-str-apprs-west-fork-en-ardot.hub.arcgis.com/

The website provides the same project information and handouts that would be presented at an in-person meeting.

A Spanish translation of the presentation is also available on the website.

Submit online comment forms or print the form and mail it to: Environmental Division, 10324 Interstate 30, Little Rock, Ark., 72209.

If you do not have internet access, please contact Karla Sims at (501) 569-2949 or karla.sims@ardot.gov to ask questions about the proposed project.