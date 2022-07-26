Stott leads Phils to comeback win

PHILADELPHIA -- Bryson Stott homered, doubled and drove in five runs to lift the Philadelphia Phillies to a 6-4 comeback victory over the Atlanta Braves on Monday night.

Alec Bohm doubled and had three hits for the Phillies, who rebounded from a three-game sweep at home against the lowly Chicago Cubs last weekend.

"It's huge after losing three to the Cubs being able to come back today and pull that one out," Stott said. "Hopefully that'll give us the momentum to keep going."

Austin Riley had two doubles and Marcell Ozuna had three hits and an RBI for the Braves, who fell two games behind the first-place New York Mets in the NL East. Atlanta has lost two in a row for the first time since June 17-18.

"We'll put this behind us and come out and win a game tomorrow," Braves Manager Brian Snitker said.

With the Braves leading by one, A.J. Minter (4-3) got the first two outs in the eighth inning before Bohm and Yairo Muñoz singled to put runners on first and second. Stott then drove a full-count cutter into the seats in right field for his seventh home run, putting the Phillies ahead 6-4.

"The bullpen has been great," Snitker said. "It's going to happen every now and then."

Andrew Bellatti (2-3) pitched a scoreless eighth for the win, and Seranthony Dominguez worked a perfect ninth for his fifth save.

"It's a huge win altogether," Phillies interim Manager Rob Thomson said. "The way we started the second half, the way we started this game. We kept fighting, kept grinding and got it done."

Atlanta starter Max Fried gave up 3 runs on 9 hits with 8 strikeouts and no walks in 6 innings.

The Braves went ahead 4-3 in the sixth with a run off reliever Connor Brogdon. Riley hit his second double with one out, went to third on Brogdon's wild pitch and scored on Ozuna's chopper to third that left Johan Camargo with no play.

Atlanta jumped out to a 3-0 lead against starter Ranger Suárez in the second with the help of poor Philadelphia defense. With the bases loaded and two outs, Michael Harris II hit a grounder to Camargo at third. But his throw eluded first baseman Rhys Hoskins, allowing two runs to score on the error. Orlando Arcia then scored from third base on a wild pitch.

None of the three runs Suárez gave up were earned in his five innings of four-hit ball.

Philadelphia got within 3-2 in the bottom half on Stott's two-run double that took a wild bounce in front of first baseman Matt Olson before getting past him. The Phillies tied it an inning later on J.T. Realmuto's RBI single.

ROCKIES 2, BREWERS 0 Kyle Freeland pitched four-hit ball over innings, Daniel Bard worked his way out of a bases-loaded jam in the ninth and Colorado avoided a four-game sweep with a victory over Milwaukee. The Rockies had defeated the Brewers seven consecutive times before this stretch.

REDS 11, MARLINS 2 Jonathan India hit his first career grand slam and Brandon Drury connected for a three-run shot, helping Cincinnati pound banged-up Miami. India and Donovan Solano each had three hits as last-place Cincinnati improved to 9-4 in its last 13 games.

CUBS 3, PIRATES 2 Nico Hoerner hit a tiebreaking double in the eighth inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Pittsburgh for their fifth straight win. Hoerner finished with two hits and two RBI. Rafael Ortega homered for Chicago, and Adrian Sampson pitched seven innings of two-run ball.

DIAMONDBACKS 7, GIANTS 0 Merrill Kelly threw eight innings of three-hit ball, Carson Kelly had two doubles and Arizona beat skidding San Francisco. The right-hander retired the first 15 batters he faced, but gave up a leadoff double to Luis Gonzalez to open the sixth. It was a rare blemish in another stellar performance for the 33-year-old Kelly, who is 10-5 this season with a 3.04 ERA. The struggling Giants have dropped all five games since the All-Star break.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RED SOX 3, GUARDIANS 1 Cleveland pitcher Zach Plesac threw the ball out of Fenway Park as the grounds crew began to bring out the tarp, and Boston ended a five-game losing streak by beating the Guardians. Alex Verdugo hit a tiebreaking double and Boston's bullpen worked 3 1/3 scoreless innings. The Red Sox remain a half-game ahead of last-place Baltimore in the AL East. José Ramírez drove in Cleveland's run with an infield hit. It was the third straight loss for the Guardians. Yolmer Sánchez hit an RBI single in the third to put Boston ahead 1-0. Home plate umpire and crew chief Dan Iassogna then called for the grounds crew to roll out the tarp and Plesac, who was walking toward the third-base dugout, fired the ball over the third-base roof and out of the ballpark. John Schreiber (3-1) earned the win and Boston starter Nick Pivetta gave up seven singles and one run over 5 2/3 innings. Plesac (2-8) was charged with three runs in five-plus innings, allowing only three hits.

ORIOLES 5, RAYS 1 Ryan Mountcastle hit a tiebreaking, two-run single in a four-run fifth inning that sent Baltimore over Tampa Bay. Austin Voth and five Baltimore relievers kept Tampa Bay's offense from delivering the big hit. The Rays left 10 men on base, including six in the first three innings. Brandon Lowe homered leading off the third for Tampa Bay, but Corey Kluber (6-6) allowed four earned runs in five innings. Nick Vespi (3-0) struck out four in 1 2/3 innings of relief to earn the win. Voth allowed a run and 4 hits in 3 innings.

TIGERS 12, PADRES 4 Eric Haase hit a grand slam off Sean Manaea, Jeimer Candelario homered twice and Detroit routed San Diego. Miguel Cabrera hit his 506th career home run in the sixth inning and moved past Al Simmons for 13th on the career RBI list with 1,840. Manaea (5-5) was tagged for a career-worst nine runs in 3 1/3 innings, and his replacement, left-hander MacKenzie Gore, was pulled with an apparent arm injury.

ROYALS 7, ANGELS 0 Zack Greinke combined with four Royals relievers to hold the scuffling Angels to five hits, Michael A. Taylor drove in three runs, and Kansas City broke open a close game late for a win over Los Angeles.

ATHLETICS 7, HOUSTON 5 Elvis Andrus went 3 for 4 with 2 RBI, Tony Kemp and Skye Bolt homered as Oakland snapped Houston's five-game winning streak. The Athletics roughed up Astros starter Jake Odorizzi, tagging him for 6 runs, 7 earned, in 5 innings. Jeremy Pena and Chas McCormick homered for the Astros, who were coming off a three-game sweep in Seattle.