Super Quiz: Americana

1. For what activity are the Harlem Globetrotters known?
2. What is the Indianapolis 500?
3. In the song lyrics, whose body "lies a-mouldering in the grave"?
4. George M. Cohan song title: "Give My Regards to ----------."
5. Who was nicknamed "Lone Eagle"?
6. In a poem, this man made a famous "midnight ride."
7. Who wrote the 2017 memoir "Promise Me, Dad"?
8. What is the name of the salesman in "Death of a Salesman"?
9. Complete the jingle: "---------- hits the spot. Twelve full ounces, that's a lot."
ANSWERS:
1. Basketball
2. A 500-mile automobile race
3. John Brown's
4. Broadway
5. Charles A. Lindbergh
6. Paul Revere
7. Joe Biden
8. William "Willy" Loman
9. Pepsi-Cola