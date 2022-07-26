Super Quiz: Americana

1. For what activity are the Harlem Globetrotters known?

2. What is the Indianapolis 500?

3. In the song lyrics, whose body "lies a-mouldering in the grave"?

4. George M. Cohan song title: "Give My Regards to ----------."

5. Who was nicknamed "Lone Eagle"?

6. In a poem, this man made a famous "midnight ride."

7. Who wrote the 2017 memoir "Promise Me, Dad"?

8. What is the name of the salesman in "Death of a Salesman"?

9. Complete the jingle: "---------- hits the spot. Twelve full ounces, that's a lot."

ANSWERS:

1. Basketball

2. A 500-mile automobile race

3. John Brown's

4. Broadway

5. Charles A. Lindbergh

6. Paul Revere

7. Joe Biden

8. William "Willy" Loman

9. Pepsi-Cola