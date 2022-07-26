Trial in officer’s slaying starts

HOT SPRINGS -- Garland County Circuit Court jurors heard multiple emotional accounts from fellow officers and viewed a barrage of body and dashboard cam footage showing the final moments of life for Hot Springs police Officer 1st Class Brent Scrimshire as testimony got underway Monday in the capital murder trial of the man accused of the killing.

Kayvon Moshawn Ward, 24, of Hot Springs, could face the death penalty or life in prison if convicted of capital murder in Scrimshire's death on March 10, 2020, after a routine traffic stop for allegedly running a stop sign. The seven-woman, five-man jury with four alternates was seated late Thursday after four days of jury selection in the case.

Hot Springs Police Department officer Anthony Larkin, who was with Scrimshire when the fatal encounter with Ward took place, testified he responded to assist Scrimshire on the traffic stop in the 100 block of Kenwood Street shortly before 6:30 p.m. because he was close by.

There was a 2-year-old girl in the vehicle who was not in a car seat and Scrimshire was attempting to help him locate one. The officers allowed Ward to make a phone call to Coraima Hernandez, 22, to retrieve the proper seat for the child.

Larkin said their main concern was the safety of the child but he was also concerned about the false name Ward gave him as he approached.

While the officers were talking with Hernandez, who arrived minutes later, and "distracted," chief deputy prosecutor Kara Petro said, Ward started to get out of the car.

"It all happened in a split second," Larkin said. He said Scrimshire was trying to get handcuffs on him to detain him and Ward told them "you can't arrest me" and began resisting.

He said they got Ward on the ground at one point and were trying to cuff him when Hernandez "started hitting us" as Ward was pulling away. He said she started to choke him and he had to let go of Ward with one hand because he "couldn't breathe" and had to push Hernandez off him. At that point, Ward was able to "push himself off the ground," Larkin said.

"He slipped out of his shirt and stood up and then he smiled at us and fled," he said, as Scrimshire yelled at Larkin to "go get him." He said he chased Ward around the residence at 117 Kenwood and deployed his Taser at Ward as he was climbing over a short fence, but only one prong hit him and the Taser wire was ripped off and got tangled around Larkin's legs, shocking him.

Larkin said he drew his weapon at that point and began firing back. Ward's attorney, William James, questioned Larkin on cross-examination, noting in his original statement three days after the incident Larkin said Ward had fired at them while running away, which is why their return fire struck him in the back and shoulder.

Larkin testified that Ward was initially facing them and fired first, but then as they fired back he began running away and continued firing, noting he only ran a few feet before he fell to the ground.

Larkin testified he realized Scrimshire had been hit in the chest just above his protective vest. He said Scrimshire landed on him and he was trying to "plug the wound" with the fingers of one hand while still holding his gun on Ward. He noted Scrimshire "tried to radio for help but he couldn't talk."

Larkin said he had fired his gun twice, but then it jammed and he didn't fire it again after clearing the malfunction.

Other officers testified about what they saw as they arrived on the scene and in each case, jurors were also shown that officer's dashcam and dashcam footage. It was noted Scrimshire's dashcam was not on and while Larkin's was initially, it was knocked off during the struggle with Ward at the vehicle.

Many of the officers became emotional during their testimony and while the dashboard camera footage of their frantic efforts to help Scrimshire were played. Detective Richard Davis, who could be heard screaming on the dashcam, "Stay with me Scrim!", testified that Scrimshire was "his best friend" and noted how he had continued CPR efforts in the ambulance.

In her opening remarks, Petro said the state intends to prove Ward deliberately shot at the two officers to keep them from arresting him and that his actions constitute capital murder.

In his opening, James noted the time that passed from Ward opening his car door to the last shot being fired was only 43 seconds. "It's a very short period of time. Things are moving quickly," he said.

The trial is set to continue today.