Troopers: 2 killed after crashes in Arkansas over weekend

Two men were killed in separate crashes over the weekend in Arkansas, troopers said.

Jeremy Snow, 47, of Rose Bud died after a crash in White County around 9 p.m. Saturday, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police.

According to the report, Snow was driving a 2010 Honda motorcycle west on Arkansas 36, near Joy Mountain and west of Donald Road, when he hit a sign after missing a curve.

He was thrown from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The report states that the roads were dry and the weather was clear at the time of the wreck.

In Carroll County, 27-year-old Austin Riker died after his vehicle overturned and hit several trees around 8:20 p.m. Sunday, according to a separate crash report.

Riker, who was from Fayetteville, was driving a 2006 Lexus south on Arkansas 23 when the report states he failed to negotiate the curve and ran off the roadway to the right.

Troopers described conditions as clear and dry at the time of both wrecks.

At least 297 people have died as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures from the state Department of Public Safety.