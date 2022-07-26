UALR names its spring graduates

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock recently announced its spring 2022 graduates, according to a news release.
Southeast Arkansas graduates include:
• Felecia Bearden of Pine Bluff, who earned a Technical Certificate in Graphic Design.
• Brioanna Brown of Pine Bluff, who earned an Associate of Applied Science in Nursing.
• Katrina Carroll of Stuttgart, who earned an Associate of Applied Science in Nursing.
• Kila-Tamika Chambers of Grady, who earned an Associate of Science in American Sign Language Studies.
• Jung Choh of Stuttgart, who earned a Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction.
• Diego Corcoles of Star City, who earned an Associate of Applied Science in Nursing.
• Justin Dady of White Hall, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.
• Dereck Dill of Grady, who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Business Information Systems.
• Emily Fendley of Monticello, who earned a Master of Public Service in Public Service.
• Daniel Ferguson of Monticello, who earned an Associate of Engineering Technology in Electronics and Computer Engineering Technology.
• Chris Fischer of Sheridan, who earned an Associate of Arts in General Studies.
• Brittany Fugate of Rison, who earned a Master of Arts in Public History.
• Lucca Garcia of Sheridan, who earned an Associate of Applied Science in Nursing.
• Matteo Garcia of Little Rock, who earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.
• Shemika Green of Pine Bluff, who earned an Associate of Arts in General Studies.
• Lataaka Harvey of Wilmar, who earned a Master of Education in Counselor Education.
• Tenika Hayes of Pine Bluff, who earned a Bachelor of Social Work in Social Work.
• Terran Henderson of DeWitt, who earned a Master of Education in Education.
• Faith Herd of Pine Bluff, who earned a Bachelor of Arts in International Studies.
• Timothy Howell of White Hall, who earned an Associate of Engineering Technology in Mechanical Engineering Technology.
• Gene' Johnson of Pine Bluff, who earned a Master of Science in Business Information Systems and Analytics.
• Brandy Jones of Pine Bluff, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
• Shalin Kennedy of White Hall, who earned a Bachelor of Arts in English.
• Derrick Lucas of Lake Village, who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management.
• Jarrius Marshall of Pine Bluff, who earned a Master of Science in Criminal Justice.
• Jacob McDaniel of White Hall, who earned an Associate of Applied Science in Nursing.
• Anabeth Meyer of White Hall, AR, who earned a Bachelor of Arts in Art.
• Allison Morrisey of Pine Bluff, who earned an Associate of Applied Science in Nursing.
• Myracle Murrell of Pine Bluff, who earned a Master of Social Work in Social Work.
• Macy Ratliff of Rison, who earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.
• Beverly Rodgers of Arkansas City, who earned a Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies.
• Austin Slater of Rison, who earned a Master of Public Service in Public Service.
• Brianna Sloan of White Hall, who earned an Associate of Arts in General Studies.
• Emily Sutterfield of Poyen, who earned an Associate of Applied Science in Nursing.
• Katrina Tate of Pine Bluff, who earned a Master of Arts in Applied Communication Studies.
• Chad Taylor of Sheridan, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology.
• Gage Taylor of White Hall, who earned a Bachelor of Social Work in Social Work.
• Jonathan Watson of Stuttgart, who earned a Doctor of Education in Educational Administration.
• David Wilson of Prattsville, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Engineering Technology-Mechanical.
• Rodney Ballard of Pine Bluff, who earned a Master of Science in Information Quality.