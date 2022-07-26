UALR names its spring graduates

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock recently announced its spring 2022 graduates, according to a news release.

Southeast Arkansas graduates include:

• Felecia Bearden of Pine Bluff, who earned a Technical Certificate in Graphic Design.

• Brioanna Brown of Pine Bluff, who earned an Associate of Applied Science in Nursing.

• Katrina Carroll of Stuttgart, who earned an Associate of Applied Science in Nursing.

• Kila-Tamika Chambers of Grady, who earned an Associate of Science in American Sign Language Studies.

• Jung Choh of Stuttgart, who earned a Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction.

• Diego Corcoles of Star City, who earned an Associate of Applied Science in Nursing.

• Justin Dady of White Hall, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.

• Dereck Dill of Grady, who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Business Information Systems.

• Emily Fendley of Monticello, who earned a Master of Public Service in Public Service.

• Daniel Ferguson of Monticello, who earned an Associate of Engineering Technology in Electronics and Computer Engineering Technology.

• Chris Fischer of Sheridan, who earned an Associate of Arts in General Studies.

• Brittany Fugate of Rison, who earned a Master of Arts in Public History.

• Lucca Garcia of Sheridan, who earned an Associate of Applied Science in Nursing.

• Matteo Garcia of Little Rock, who earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.

• Shemika Green of Pine Bluff, who earned an Associate of Arts in General Studies.

• Lataaka Harvey of Wilmar, who earned a Master of Education in Counselor Education.

• Tenika Hayes of Pine Bluff, who earned a Bachelor of Social Work in Social Work.

• Terran Henderson of DeWitt, who earned a Master of Education in Education.

• Faith Herd of Pine Bluff, who earned a Bachelor of Arts in International Studies.

• Timothy Howell of White Hall, who earned an Associate of Engineering Technology in Mechanical Engineering Technology.

• Gene' Johnson of Pine Bluff, who earned a Master of Science in Business Information Systems and Analytics.

• Brandy Jones of Pine Bluff, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

• Shalin Kennedy of White Hall, who earned a Bachelor of Arts in English.

• Derrick Lucas of Lake Village, who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management.

• Jarrius Marshall of Pine Bluff, who earned a Master of Science in Criminal Justice.

• Jacob McDaniel of White Hall, who earned an Associate of Applied Science in Nursing.

• Anabeth Meyer of White Hall, AR, who earned a Bachelor of Arts in Art.

• Allison Morrisey of Pine Bluff, who earned an Associate of Applied Science in Nursing.

• Myracle Murrell of Pine Bluff, who earned a Master of Social Work in Social Work.

• Macy Ratliff of Rison, who earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.

• Beverly Rodgers of Arkansas City, who earned a Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies.

• Austin Slater of Rison, who earned a Master of Public Service in Public Service.

• Brianna Sloan of White Hall, who earned an Associate of Arts in General Studies.

• Emily Sutterfield of Poyen, who earned an Associate of Applied Science in Nursing.

• Katrina Tate of Pine Bluff, who earned a Master of Arts in Applied Communication Studies.

• Chad Taylor of Sheridan, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology.

• Gage Taylor of White Hall, who earned a Bachelor of Social Work in Social Work.

• Jonathan Watson of Stuttgart, who earned a Doctor of Education in Educational Administration.

• David Wilson of Prattsville, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Engineering Technology-Mechanical.

• Rodney Ballard of Pine Bluff, who earned a Master of Science in Information Quality.