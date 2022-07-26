Walmart announces lower profit outlook

Walmart Inc. lowered its profit outlook for the second quarter and fiscal year in updated guidance released Monday after the markets closed.

The Bentonville-based retailer said it revised guidance mainly because of markdowns aimed at reducing inventory of apparel and other general merchandise at U.S. Walmarts and Sam's Clubs.

"The increasing levels of food and fuel inflation are affecting how customers spend, and while we've made good progress clearing hardline categories, apparel in Walmart U.S. is requiring more markdown dollars," Walmart Chief Executive Doug McMillon said.

Despite an expected rise in net sales -- mainly groceries -- for the second quarter, Walmart expects earnings per share to fall between 8% and 9%. It had previously expected earnings to stay flat or grow slightly.

For the fiscal year, the company had expected earnings per share to slip about 1%. On Monday, Walmart lowered that estimate to a fall of 11% to 13%.

The company said it will give more details on its outlook for the year when it reports second-quarter earnings on Aug. 16.

Walmart's shares fell as much as 10% in after-hours trading Monday.