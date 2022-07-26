Washington Regional named top hospital in Arkansas

Washington Regional Medical Center has been recognized as the number one hospital in Arkansas for the second consecutive year in the newly released U.S. News & World Report 2022-23 Best Hospitals list.

Washington Regional earned a high performing designation in nine procedures and conditions assessed by the publication–more than any other hospital in the state, according to a Washington Regional press release.

A high performing designation indicates a hospital performed better than the national average in a given area.

Washington Regional was named as a high performing hospital for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart attack, heart failure, hip replacement, kidney failure, knee replacements, lung cancer surgery, stroke and uterine cancer surgery, the release states.

"Washington Regional has long been the region's leading health care system. Now, for a second year, these national rankings prove we are also leading the state in high performing care," said Washington Regional President and CEO Larry Shackelford. "It has always been our vision to be both the best place for our patients to receive care, and the best place for our team members to provide that care. This recognition demonstrates our commitment to improving the health of people in the communities we serve and highlights the outstanding dedication of our medical, nursing and support staff team members."

Washington Regional Medical Center was also ranked the best hospital in the Ozarks region for a fourth consecutive year.

For the 2022-2023 list, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals across 15 specialties and 20 procedures and conditions.