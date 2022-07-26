Work begins on Drake Field runway in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE -- Fayetteville Executive Airport, also known as Drake Field, closed this week while crews work on the runway, according to Jared Rabren, interim airport manager.

A large, lighted, flashing "X" is posted at the northern end of the runway reminding pilots not to try and land.

"This is a grant project that we're running, we're doing improvements to the runway," Rabren said. "We're repaving, we're getting new LED lights, new LED signage and drainage improvement. Theses are all scheduled projects, trying to improve the experience."

Money for the work is from a Federal Aviation Administration grant, Rabren said Monday. The runway was closed at 6 p.m. Friday and is expected to open Aug. 7 at 10 p.m., assuming the work isn't delayed by weather.

Most general aviation traffic has diverted to the airport in Springdale.

"Springdale is closest, and I think that's where most of our fleet here has run to," Rabren said. "All of our locals knew about this for a while so they've moved over to Springdale temporarily."

An Airport Improvement Program grant from the Federal Aviation Administration will cover 90% of the cost, about $5.5 million, to mill and overlay the runway.

The complete project includes replacing the sign system and the lights with LED bulbs and building an electrical vault to house the airfield lighting power and control equipment and a generator.

The total cost is expected to be more than $6 million. The remaining 10%, or about $600,000, will come from American Rescue Plan money.

The project is part of the airport's five-year capital plan.

The 6,005-foot asphalt runway has seen a number of touch-ups over the years. Crack sealants and rejuvenating coats extended the runway's expected lifespan, but the growing cost of upkeep exceeded the cost of replacement, according to airport officials.

The airport has been used primarily for general aviation since the airlines moved to the Northwest Arkansas National Airport at Highfill when it opened in 1998, according to airport officials. A charter service, Jett Aircraft, does operate out of the airport.

The airport used previous FAA grant in 2020-21 to replace windows and the heating and cooling systems in the terminal, which was constructed in 1978.

A worker drives a dump truck Monday, July 25, 2022, past the air traffic control tower as work continues to remove the surface of the runway at the Fayetteville Executive Airport. The project to resurface the runway and improve drainage, lighting and markings is expected to be complete by Aug. 8. Visit nwaonline.com/220726Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)



Workers operate machinery Monday, July 25, 2022, to remove the surface of the runway at the Fayetteville Executive Airport. The project to resurface the runway and improve drainage, lighting and markings is expected to be complete by Aug. 8. Visit nwaonline.com/220726Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

