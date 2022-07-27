7-Day Menu Planner





A week's worth of quick, healthful meals for budget-minded families.

SUNDAY: Prepare a baked turkey breast according to package directions and add gravy on the side. Serve it with scalloped potatoes, sugar snap peas and a romaine salad. For dessert, enjoy some refreshing Fresh Fruit With Orange Ginger Syrup (see recipe).

Plan ahead: Save enough turkey and fruit for Monday.

MONDAY: Use the leftovers for Turkey Enchiladas With Avocado Corn Salad. Heat oven to 400 degrees. Coat an 8-by-11-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Microwave 8 flour tortillas as package directs until softened. Divide 2 cups shredded cooked (leftover) turkey and ¾ cup shredded Mexican-blend cheese among tortillas. Roll and place in dish, seam side down. Pour 1 (10-ounce) can enchilada sauce over all; top with ¼ cup more cheese. Bake 8 to 10 minutes; remove from oven and let stand 3 minutes. Meanwhile, combine the diced flesh of 1 avocado, 1 pint grape tomatoes (halved), 2 (11-ounce) cans corn (rinsed), 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice and coarse salt and pepper to taste; toss to mix. Serve vegetable mix with enchiladas. Add a spinach salad. Spoon the leftover fruit for dessert.

TUESDAY: Use any premeasured seasoning mix and frozen stir-fry vegetables for a no-brainer meal. Serve with quick brown rice, a packaged green salad and crusty bread. Fresh plums are your dessert.

WEDNESDAY: For a flavor-packed, no-meat dinner, you'll like Farfalle With Pesto, Goat Cheese and Tomatoes (see recipe). Serve it with a lettuce wedge and garlic bread. A cool slice of cantaloupe is good for dessert.

THURSDAY: Bean-and-Veggie Wraps will please the kids. Heat 4 (6- to 8-inch) whole-grain flour tortillas as directed on package. Meanwhile, heat a large nonstick skillet on medium. Cook 3 cups fresh sliced mushrooms and ¼ cup minced onion 5 minutes or until onion is softened and mushrooms have released their liquid. Stir in 1 (15-ounce) can black beans (rinsed and well-drained); heat through. Stir in 4 cups spinach leaves; remove from heat. Divide mixture among tortillas. Sprinkle with some shredded cheddar cheese. Fold one end of each tortilla up about 1 inch over filling; fold right and left sides over middle, overlapping. Fold remaining end down. Serve with rice and cherry tomato halves. Slice kiwis for dessert.

FRIDAY: You won't put too much strain on the budget with Tomato-and-Avocado Egg Salad. In a medium bowl, mix together 6 sliced hard-cooked eggs (reserve center slice of each egg), the diced flesh from 2 avocados, 1 cup chopped tomato, 1/3 cup minced red onion and ¼ cup chopped flatleaf parsley; toss gently to mix. In a small bowl, combine 2 tablespoons mayonnaise, 2 tablespoons sour cream, 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice, ½ teaspoon coarse salt and ¼ teaspoon hot pepper sauce. Add dressing to egg mixture; stir gently just until ingredients are coated. Refrigerate 1 hour to blend flavors. Serve on spinach leaves, garnished with reserved center egg slices. Add bean soup and whole-grain rolls. Watermelon slices are a juicy dessert.

Tip: The egg-avocado mixture also makes a great sandwich filling.

SATURDAY: Sizzling Steak-and-Potato Salad (see recipe) is perfect for guests. Serve with garlic bread. For dessert, make Peach Parfaits: Layer sliced peaches with vanilla pudding (from mix); garnish with light whipped cream and toasted sliced almonds.

THE RECIPES

Fresh Fruit With Orange-Ginger Syrup

1 large cantaloupe, cut into 1-inch cubes

2 pints fresh strawberries, halved

1 pint fresh blueberries

1 medium pineapple, cored and cut into 1-inch cubes

2 /3 cup sugar

2 tablespoons chopped fresh ginger

2 teaspoons orange zest (yellow part only)

¼ teaspoon lemon juice

In a large bowl, combine all fruit. Combine sugar, ½ cup water, ginger, zest and juice in a small saucepan over low heat until sugar dissolves. Bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer 1 minute. Remove from heat; let stand 15 minutes. Remove and discard ginger. Cool syrup; chill 1 hour. Serve syrup with fruit.

Makes 10 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 165 calories, 2 g protein, no fat, 42 g carbohydrate, no cholesterol, 16 mg sodium and 4 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 3

■ ■ ■

Farfalle With Pesto, Goat Cheese and Tomatoes

1 (14.25-ounce) package farfalle or other pasta

½ cup prepared pesto (jar or refrigerated)

4 to 5 ounces goat cheese, cut into small pieces

2 cups grape tomatoes, halved

Cook pasta according to package directions. Reserving ½ cup pasta water, drain and return pasta to pot. Add the pesto, half the goat cheese and reserved water; toss to coat. Fold in the tomatoes and sprinkle with remaining goat cheese before serving.

Makes 8 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 336 calories, 16 g protein, 14 g fat, 38 g carbohydrate, 19 mg cholesterol, 220 mg sodium and 4 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 2 ½

■ ■ ■

Sizzling Steak-and-Potato Salad

2 beef sirloin tip center steaks, cut 1 inch thick (about 8 ounces each)

1 cup not-creamy salad dressing or vinaigrette (such as Italian, noncreamy Caesar, balsamic or red wine vinaigrette), divided use

2 large baking potatoes, cut lengthwise into eighths

2 medium zucchini or yellow summer squash, cut lengthwise in half

Coarse salt to taste

6 cups chopped romaine lettuce

Place steaks and ¼ cup dressing into resealable plastic bag; close bag securely and turn steaks to coat. Marinate in refrigerator 30 minutes to 2 hours. Remove steaks and discard marinade. Place steaks on grill over medium ash-covered coals; arrange potatoes and squash around steaks. Grill, covered, 11 to 13 minutes (or 13 to 15 minutes over medium heat on heated gas grill) for medium-rare doneness, turning occasionally. (Do not overcook.) Grill potatoes 13 to 15 minutes (gas grill times remain the same) and squash 7 to 10 minutes (gas grill times remain the same) or until vegetables are tender and lightly browned, turning occasionally and brushing with 2 tablespoons dressing.

Let steak rest 5 minutes. Carve into thin slices; season with salt. Cut potatoes and squash into 1-inch pieces. Combine lettuce and vegetables in large bowl. Combine lettuce mixture with remaining dressing; toss evenly to coat. Divide lettuce mixture evenly among four plates. Top with steak slices.

Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 278 calories, 27 g protein, 5 g fat, 31 g carbohydrate, 56 mg cholesterol, 783 mg sodium and 5 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 2

