AAA’s Equity Factor remains

The Arkansas Activities Association held its annual Governing Body meeting Tuesday at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock with more than 200 schools represented to vote on six proposals.

The first proposal on the agenda sought to remove the Classification and Competitive Equity Factor from all AAA-sanctioned sports other than football.

The proposal was voted down by school representatives, with 42 for and 104 against.

The Competitive Equity Factor, approved last summer (157-28) and implemented for the 2022-23 school year, utilizes a formula to determine whether non-public schools are accurately classified based on their respective athletic successes.

While the design was to create a level playing field between public and non-public schools, it isn't without its issues.

Some school representatives, such as Greenbrier Athletic Director Stephen Wood, were in favor of separating football from the rest of the sports and voted for the proposal in hopes that it would alleviate scheduling concerns that have arisen since its implementation.

"By us putting it in the other sports, it's totally messed up our conferences, it has totally messed up our schedules," Wood said in favor of the proposal. "It's making it very difficult to schedule and get things done."

AAA Executive Director Lance Taylor said he understands that the Competitive Equity Factor isn't perfect, but added that it is necessary and was in favor of rejecting Tuesday's proposal.

"I feel it was the right thing to do, because it treats all sports, all genders the same way," Taylor said. "So there's a Competitive Equity Factor, not only for football but for all sports and for girls. I'm always for that because I think we should treat them all the same. I think it means, to those kids participating and their parents, it's just as important for one sport as it is for all sports."

The current iteration of the Competitive Equity Factor doesn't count non-public schools toward the total number of conference schools, meaning they are in addition to the 16, 16, 32, 48, 48, 48 classification alignments. This has created uneven conference numbers, with the alignments for the 2022 football season being at 16, 19, 33, 47, 50, 48.

Taylor said the Competitive Equity Factor will continue to be worked on going forward.

"There is no perfect solution," Taylor said. "So what you try to do is just to keep tweaking it, and changing it and making it better. Every year we go back through our handbook, and look and see how we make our handbook better.

"And the same thing with our proposals from schools. We always try to make things better. So I think you got to keep changing and just keep making it better."

Five other proposals were brought to the governing body Tuesday pertaining to transfers, recruiting, violation penalties, eligibility and scheduling limits for volleyball, soccer and basketball.

All five passed overwhelmingly, with each receiving less than 10 votes against.

Proposal No. 2, which passed 137-9, created new scheduling limits for the regular seasons of volleyball, soccer and basketball.

Volleyball will now have a maximum of 30 regular season games, 24 for soccer, and 30 for basketball at schools with football programs, 36 for those without.

Proposals No. 3 and No. 4 help clarify the rules regarding the AAA's recruiting rule and penalties for violations, respectively. Neither made any notable changes to the existing rules.

Proposal No. 5 passed to streamline eligibility guidelines for magnet, specialty and competitive entry schools that do not have specific attendance zones.

Proposal No. 6 helps to clarify the rules for students transferring schools for athletic purposes.

All five proposals passed Tuesday will take effect immediately with the 2022-23 school year.