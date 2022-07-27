Actions taken against former Little Rock officer involved in fatal 2021 crash remain unclear

Little Rock police on Monday released more details about an internal investigation into two officers involved in a March 2021 pursuit that ended in a fatal crash, but the actions of the officer leading the chase remained obscured by redaction.

The file, obtained through the state's freedom of information law, traces the department's inquiry into the conduct of two officers on the night of March 22 and the early hours of March 23, 2021, while they were responding to a report of a child driving her parents' car without their permission.

The response turned into a stop-and-go pursuit that ended in a crash on Chicot Road in Saline County that killed a 14-year-old boy and critically injured the 12-year-old driver and another 14-year-old male passenger, the Democrat-Gazette previously reported. Little Rock police have not released the ages of the children.

In a news release last week, police officials acknowledged that they failed to provide the public with information about the officer's involvement in the pursuit and crash. Saline County deputies handled the crash investigation, and for more than a year it was not clear how Little Rock police had been involved.

Large portions of the provided file have been redacted, some of the redaction done to protect the privacy of the teens but much of it because the investigation into one officer, whose name was redacted, did not rise to the level of suspension or termination.

It's not clear from the file what that officer was accused of doing wrong.

The second officer, Joshua Thomas, was suspended without pay for five days in January after department leaders from his supervisor up to then-assistant chief Crystal Young-Haskins decided he violated department policy by attempting to box in the stolen vehicle using his car and by disobeying a direct order not to pursue the vehicle driven by a minor.

The other officer, whom Thomas says he was following in a supporting role, would almost certainly also have violated that direct order, but allegations against him have been redacted.

On Dec. 20, 2021, Young-Haskins made her final recommendation in the internal investigation, offering what she called "difficult recommendations" to then-Chief Keith Humphrey.

Immediately below is a black block of redacted text pertaining to allegations that did not rise to the level of suspension or termination, then a paragraph outlining Thomas' suspension on the allegations of boxing in the vehicle and insubordination for ignoring the order to end the pursuit.

A letter of intent to Thomas signed by Humphrey makes clear that Thomas was facing only the two allegations, so the redacted portion presumably concerns Young-Haskins' recommendation for the other officer, but what that was is unclear.

The unnamed officer resigned from the department in the aftermath of the incident, police said last week in their statement on the acknowledgement of the incident.

In a statement provided Thursday, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott said the officer "resigned before being recommended for termination," but police have said nothing about the circumstances of the officer's departure.

The unredacted portion of the provided file never explicitly recommends the unnamed officer be terminated or that he retire.

That officer's written version of events from the night of the pursuit and the transcript of his administrative hearing have been redacted from the investigative documents provided, with several pages of the 147-page file totally blacked out other than the red text "allegations not resulting in suspension/termination."

There also is no letter of intent, which would outline what he was accused of, even if he was exonerated.

Despite the department's decision to suspend Thomas, Young-Haskins and other officers make it clear they believe Thomas is a young officer still learning the ropes.

Thomas has been with the force since February of 2020, Young-Haskins wrote, and "it is not disputed that he is in the developmental stage of his career."

In Thomas' administrative hearing, his supervisor, Lt. Brian Grigsby, said he thinks Thomas' actions -- breaking LRPD pursuit policy by boxing in a vehicle and disobeying an order to end a pursuit -- were not "of a malicious nature."

"And I'm proud to be his lieutenant," Grigsby said. "He's doing pretty good."

Any commentary about the other officer has been scrubbed.

While the file lacks many details about the officers' involvement, it repeatedly outlines the course of events early that March morning.

After locating the stolen car shortly before 1 a.m. near Baseline and Geyer Springs roads, the primary officer tried to pull over the vehicle, flashing his emergency lights and chasing the car, the file states.

His supervisor, Sgt. Derrick Threadgill, heard sirens over the radio and ordered the officer to end the pursuit, according to a signed report.

"I told him to 'get off the vehicle' and 'we were not chasing a [juvenile info redacted],' " Threadgill wrote in the report, although his testimony is broken up by redactions.

The officer turned off his emergency lights and sirens, Threadgill writes, but continued to follow the stolen vehicle, honking at it to try and get the juveniles to stop.

The vehicle stopped at a red light at the intersection of Mabelvale Cutoff and Chicot Road, when Thomas tried to use his vehicle to box in the stolen vehicle. It is against policy for Little Rock police to use patrol vehicles to box in a vehicle once a chase is underway.

In a transcript from his administrative hearing, Thomas acknowledged that what he did violated department policy, and that the allegation against him was found to be sustained by his higher-ups.

While the primary officer and Thomas were trying to stop the vehicle at the intersection, the juvenile drove off on Chicot Road, eventually entering Saline County "at a high rate of speed," according to the police release from last week.

The primary officer continued to follow the vehicle, the investigative file states, although it was not clear how quickly that officer was driving.

Included in the file is an email from Maj. Sidney Allen, the Southwest Patrol Division commander, that references a speed of 102 miles per hour in the paragraph discussing that portion of the pursuit which needs to be corrected, but his suggested correction is redacted, with a note that the allegation did not rise to the level of termination or suspension.

Because of the redaction, it's not clear which vehicle the listed speed was in reference to, or even if that speed was correct.

Thomas stated he followed the stolen vehicle and the other officer from the intersection and onto Chicot Road, but lost sight of the other two vehicles because he was driving at about 35 mph, the posted speed limit. He did not see either vehicle again until he reached the site of the crash, he said.

The crash report notes only that the stolen vehicle was going too fast for the conditions, without listing an estimate of speed.