Arkansan impressed by US Adaptive Open

The laundry list of major golf events held at Pinehurst is long.

Three U.S. Opens with two more on the way within the next seven years. Three U.S. Amateurs, two Senior Opens and a Women's Open in 2014, not to mention two PGA Tour Championships, the 1951 Ryder Cup and the 1938 PGA Championship.

But the Home of American Golf -- and no site, for that matter -- had ever played host to a U.S. Adaptive Open.

Of course, that was because the event had never been contested ... until last week.

One of the 96 men and women to take on Pinehurst No. 6 in North Carolina was Bigelow native Billy Fryar, who posted a 73-over 289 in three rounds. The result, however, was far less meaningful than being able to be part of a seminal event for adaptive golf, one Fryar described as "pretty awesome."

"It was probably the most intimidating tournament I've been to," Fryar told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. "From the talent to the people to the volunteers, it was so professionally run. ... Of course, it was nerving too with all the cameras, but it was quite an experience."

The event was operated by the U.S. Adaptive Golf Alliance, which is dedicated to bringing golf inclusion to the disabled.

Golf had been a part of Fryar's life since he was a teenager, just not at a level more than the casual round with family and friends.

Then came Aug. 23, 2000. Fryar, then 27, was driving on a two-lane road, headed from Conway to Morrilton, when he missed a curve. Fryar overcorrected and the maneuver caused his truck to roll over, ejecting him and paralyzing him from the sternum down.

Once Fryar eventually recovered from two fractured shoulders, punctured lungs and broken vertebrae, he took two years to get his life in order.

That's when he learned about an adaptive golf cart called a SoloRider. With a seat that can turn sideways and has a spot on the front for clubs, Fryar picked the game back up.

His son, Dillon, wanted to learn how to play. Fryar taught both him and his wife, Gina. Then 15 years later, in 2017, he played in his first major tournament, the U.S. Disabled Open.

"That's the great thing about the sport -- there are multiple tee boxes to play from," Fryar said. "Being paralyzed from the waist down and not having core or legs, they move us up. So we play from about 5,000 yards, whereas the big hitters play from 6,000 or 6,500 yards."

Fryar was going to play internationally for the first time in 2020, but the event -- slated for St. Andrews in Scotland -- was pushed to 2024 because of covid-19.

So the U.S Adaptive Open was far and away Fryar's biggest stage to date. About half the field came to Pinehurst from abroad, but there was a sense of community among the group.

"Everybody is so encouraging. Everybody supports each other," Fryar said. "When you hit a shot, you hear them cheering as well."

Golf has become more than just a hobby for Fryar. He's on national committees, helping establish and revise the rules for disabled golf. His TikTok, @itswheellife, has gotten over 200,000 likes and posted multiple videos with a half-million views.

Next on the list? Getting his 2-year-old grandson to take up the sport.

"We got him his first set of clubs and he's starting to swing a little bit," Fryar said. "He knows what it's all about, I promise you."