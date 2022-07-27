Arrest order issued for Jacksonville man accused in shooting of Little Rock police officer

A 20-year-old Jacksonville man, one of three accused in the 2020 shooting of a Little Rock police officer, was a wanted man Tuesday.

Jaiden Alexander Lee's arrest was ordered last week by Pulaski County Circuit Judge Cathi Compton following a complaint by prosecutors that Lee had been arrested with a stolen, disassembled gun while free on bond, court filings show.

Awaiting trial, Lee and two other men are each charged with first-degree battery on a law-enforcement officer and three counts of committing a terroristic act over the gunfire that wounded Little Rock officer Christopher Crowder.

Lee has been arrested twice since, both times with stolen guns, and has posted $223,000 in bonds, court files show. Deputy prosecutor Michelle Quiller petitioned the judge to order Lee's arrest because his most recent run-in with the law violates the conditions of his bond, court filing show.

In that case, Little Rock police report that Lee, a passenger in a stolen car that fled officers Feb. 15, was found to have a stolen, disassembled pistol on him, the discovery of which resulted in a felony charge of theft by receiving. The driver, 23-year-old Johnny Raheem Johnson of Little Rock, was charged with felony fleeing and theft by receiving.

The February arrest was Lee's second since the police officer shooting, court filings show. He and a North Little Rock woman, 20-year-old Glenda Jennings, were arrested in that city in May 2021 by police investigating a suspicious vehicle at The Bluffs on McCain apartments, 4929 Velvet Ridge, and discovered them with the contraband, according to court filings.

When the police officer was shot in August 2020, Lee was already in trouble with the law, records show. He'd been arrested about 10 days earlier after Jacksonville police, responding to domestic abuse complaints by Jennings, found Lee at the Alon gas station, 1530 W. Main St., with a felony amount of marijuana.

Crowder, the Little Rock officer, was shot in the right leg in August 2020 at 4513 Rosswood Drive while investigating an earlier report of gunfire at the residence off Doyle Springs Road, south of Interstate 30. A bullet also struck a Jeep holding 1-year-old twins, although the children were not harmed.

The resulting investigation led to the arrest of his Lee and his co-defendants, Tashawn Jaheam Landers, 21, of Searcy and Kaleb Christopher Farrell, 21, of Little Rock, with police reporting that Crowder had been caught in the crossfire of a feud between that trio and three Little Rock men, Deddrick Childs and Austin Deon Hunter, both 21, and 19-year-old De'Vonta Trevion Miller. Childs and Hunter are face three counts of committing a terroristic act, accused of shooting at a car containing Landers, Lee and a third man, that same night.

Two weeks later, in September 2020, Miller, a father of three, was murdered in a highway shooting on northbound Interstate 530 near Woodson Lateral Road in Saline County. Derek Jermaine Parks, 20, of Little Rock, Hunter and Childs, who had all been in the car with Miller, were wounded.

A State Police investigation into the slaying resulted in the arrest of Anthony Malachi Madison, 22, of Pine Bluff, whom police believe to be a member of the EBK gang. EBK is short for Every Body Killer.

Charged with capital murder and three counts of attempted capital murder, Madison pleaded guilty last month in Saline County Circuit Court to reduced charges of first-degree murder and three counts of first-degree battery in exchange for a sentence of 17 1/2 years in prison with another 12 1/2 years suspended.