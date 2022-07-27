No bomb found on Conway's UCA campus after threat, police say

University of Central Arkansas police found no explosives in three campus buildings that were evacuated Wednesday afternoon after a bomb threat, according to a statement from the college.

Police from the university and area authorities issued the all-clear around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday after searching the Integrated Health Sciences, Math and Science and Doyne Health Sciences buildings, according to a statement provided by Fredricka Sharkey, director of media relations for the university’s Office of the President.

It was not clear Wednesday afternoon who made the threat or why.

People were evacuated from the buildings and the area. Bruce Street from the intersection of Donaghey Street to Western Avenue was closed to traffic while police worked, according to the university's statements.

A tweet from the university’s police department posted around 3:20 p.m. initially reported the threat.

The department’s public information officer, Sgt. Michael Hopper, was on the scene and could not be reached by phone for further information.

4:36 p.m.: Campus police investigating UCA bomb threat that caused evacuation

Police at the University of Central Arkansas on Wednesday afternoon were investigating a threat of a bomb near two of the campus buildings, prompting an evacuation, according to a statement from the school.

The university had "confirmed" that a bomb threat was made, according to a statement from Fredricka Sharkey, director of media relations for the university's Office of the President.

The Integrated Health Sciences, Math and Science and Doyne Health Sciences buildings have been evacuated, the statement read. Bruce Street from the intersection of Donaghey Street to Western Avenue has also been closed to traffic.

Other law enforcement agencies were assisting the campus police, the statement read, but no agency was specifically named.

It was still not clear who made the threat or what danger there was to the public.

The department’s public information officer, Sgt. Michael Hopper, was on the scene and could not be reached by phone for further information.