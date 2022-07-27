Cheney rebukes Cotton for Jan. 6 hearings criticism

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton drew a rebuke from U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney on Monday after the Arkansas Republican criticized the Jan. 6 hearings that he acknowledged he had not watched.

Cotton of Little Rock, who said he had seen the proceedings through clips on the news, knocked the committee on "The Hugh Hewitt Show" on Monday, arguing the two Republican committee members agree with the Democrats and the committee has no adversarial process for other viewpoints.

"What you've seen over the last few weeks is why Anglo-American jurisprudence, going back centuries, has found that adversarial inquiry, cross-examination is the best way to get at the truth," Cotton said.

Cheney, the committee's vice chairwoman, tagged Cotton in a tweet and said she heard his comments.

"Then you said the strangest thing; you admitted you hadn't watched any of them," Cheney of Wyoming wrote. "Here's a tip: actually watching them before rendering judgment is more consistent with 'Anglo-American jurisprudence.'"

In Washington on Tuesday, Cotton declined to comment to the Democrat-Gazette when asked about Cheney's tweet.

On Jan. 6, 2021, Trump supporters delayed congressional efforts to tally the electoral votes by fighting law enforcement and violently breaching the U.S. Capitol building. Once order had been restored, lawmakers eventually completed the tallying task.

At one point in the interview, Cotton said he had not been following the proceedings closely.

Hewitt, the program's host, asked Cotton about a committee video clip that showed U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., who voted against certified election results, fleeing after pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol.

"I will confess that I did not watch that hearing and I have not watched any of the hearings, so I have not seen any of them out of the context that I see a snippet here or there on the news," Cotton said.

Grant Tennille, chairman of the Democratic Party of Arkansas, raised doubts about those comments.

"I would say anybody who believes Tom Cotton isn't following January 6 hearings is frighteningly, frighteningly naive," Tennille said. "This is typical bravado from him, but he's paying attention because everybody in Washington [is paying attention]."

The Jan. 6 committee has chronicled their findings in a set of hearings, outlining a narrative that the Capitol riot was the culmination of an attempted coup.

Trump grasped onto false assertions of widespread voter fraud and engaged in a widespread effort to spread fraudulent information, according to the committee.

The former president, according to the committee, aimed to convince millions that the 2020 presidential election had been stolen from him, summoned many of his followers to Washington and sent them to the Capitol.

Committee members utilized testimony from members of the Trump administration to make their case, including testimony from former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, who said the former president knew that protesters on Jan. 6 had weapons.

Cotton, a strong ally to Trump during his administration, was one of 35 Republican senators who blocked the establishment of a bipartisan commission to investigate the attack.

The legislation would have given Republicans the power to appoint half of a 10-person commission.

The Jan. 6 commission legislation, which was eventually derailed by Republican opposition in the Senate, cleared the House but most GOP members in the lower chamber voted against the bill.

During the radio show Monday, Cotton argued the public does not know if interviewee statements are being presented in their full context and said the Jan. 6 committee has not released the full videos of its interviews.

"And even if we had those, there was no lawyer in the room who was probing in the other direction," he said.