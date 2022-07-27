City’s advertising commission says its expecting lawsuit from food company

Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion commissioners expect to be served a lawsuit from a food service company over the city's 2% tax on food and beverages.

A&P Director Sheri Storie said during a commission meeting Tuesday that she went to Aramark to collect the commonly called "hamburger tax" from student meal plans at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and that Aramark claims its service is a sale for resale that is not taxable. Storie argues, however, that UAPB has never taken possession of the goods.

"It's all done through Aramark," she said. "UAPB doesn't even have a sales tax permit."

Storie said Aramark improperly filed the suit against Mayor Shirley Washington last week rather than against the A&P Commission, adding that her group has yet to be served the papers. Storie said Washington's office has nothing to do with A&P taxes.

"The reason they filed the complaint is that it's cheaper for them to do that," Storie said of Aramark. "What they did was pay the past-due taxes including some penalties and interest -- we did give them a little break on the penalties, not the interest. I believe the state does not allow any compensation on the interest."

Pine Bluff attorney Jackie Harris, who is representing the commission, said the suit is a mechanism Aramark is using to be refunded. He plans to file an answer to the suit by today.

Harris won the District 11-West Division 4 circuit judgeship in May, but won't take the bench until January.

UAPB is not implicated in the complaint, Storie said. An email was sent to Aramark press representatives seeking comment.

FINANCIAL REPORT

The A&P Commission reports a balance of $1,460,837 through June, a $125,031 increase from May 31.

Revenue in June totaled $280,782, which was $102,490 more than in May. It was also $110,156 more than in June 2021 and surpassed the budgeted revenue by $143,282.

The commission has received $1,414,479 in tax revenues, exceeding the year-to-date total in 2021 by $480,626. Total revenues exceeded the budget through June by $589,846.

CONSIDERING UPGRADES

Last month, Storie and her A&P team visited museums across the mid-South to gain ideas on what Pine Bluff's small museums can do to enhance the visitor experience.

One idea is to upgrade the technology without having to spend much money. The commission doesn't have funding just yet to make the upgrades, Storie said, but she noted that there are grants her department can pursue.

"The exhibits don't have to be million-dollar exhibits, but when you bring that technology in to help tell the story, it gives you a million-dollar experience," Storie said.

A concept plan A&P officials have constructed for upgrades is "pretty expensive," tourism development director Jimmy Cunningham said, but what Pine Bluff has done with its historical exhibits almost mirrors similar projects in cities like Helena-West Helena and Memphis.

"For instance, we have in our build-out a performance area that honors the blues and the traditions of the Delta Rhythm & Blues Highway," Cunningham said. "It flows from a backlot into a front lot on Main Street. It's a nice area for engagement. We plan to have a fitness and blues memorial area.

"The challenge in this town is that we have so much more history that we have not built out. We have so many themes, and those themes tie into national heritage trails. ... So our concept plan, even as we speak, will be tweaked significantly."

DISCOVER OUR DELTA

A celebration that encourages patrons to discover stories of the Arkansas Delta is planned for Sept. 9-10 on Main Street between Sixth and Eighth avenues.

Storie said more details will be announced, but the Discover Our Delta celebration will feature actress Phyllis Yvonne Stickney and blues singers Bobby Rush and Tail Dragger Jones. Times for the celebration are 6-8:30 p.m. Sept. 9 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 10.