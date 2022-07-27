Arsenal to change commanders

The Pine Bluff Arsenal will hold a change of command ceremony at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Arsenal's Creasy Auditorium in the Creasy Complex outside the Plainview-White Hall Gate.

Col. Patrick S. Daulton will relinquish command of the Arsenal to Col. Tod T. Marchand. Marchand will become the Arsenal's 40th commander.

Col. Landis C. Maddox, commander for the U.S. Army Joint Munitions Command and Joint Munitions and Lethality Life Cycle Management Command, will officiate the ceremony, according to a news release.

Daulton has been in command of the Arsenal since July 28, 2020. His next assignment is at V Corps at Fort Knox, Ky.

Marchand comes to the Arsenal from the U.S. Army Nuclear and Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Agency at Fort Belvoir, Va., where he was a division chief for CWMD and CBRN-Defense Planning and Strategy. He was commissioned into the U.S. Army Chemical Corps after graduating from New Mexico State University in May 1999, according to the release.

His assignments include: Battalion Chemical Officer, 3-7 Field Artillery Battalion; Platoon Leader and Executive Officer, 71st CBRN Company, Schofield Barracks; BCT Chemical Officer, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, deploying for OIF I, 2003; Company Commander, 13th Chemical Company BIDS; Company Commander, HHC, 48th CBRNE Brigade, Fort Hood; Observer, Controller and Trainer at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin; Battalion Executive Officer, 84th CBRN Battalion; Brigade S3, 3d CBRN Brigade, Fort Leonard Wood; Combating Weapons of Mass Destruction Operations Officer and Executive Assistant to the Deputy Director for J33, Joint Staff, Pentagon; Division CBRN Officer, 2d Infantry Division, Camp Red Cloud, Korea; Battalion Commander, 110th CBRN Battalion, Joint Base Lewis-McChord; HQDA DCS G-8 FDB, Chemical Biological Defense Program Executive Agent; Division Chief, CWMD.

Flood discussion, Redus honor set

The community is invited to attend two events presented by the city of Pine Bluff.

Thursday -- from 6-7 p.m., a Community Forum on Drainage and Flooding will be held at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. Residents can learn about the $32 million grant awarded to Pine Bluff for drainage improvement. Residents may also share their needs and areas of concern, according to a news release.

Friday -- from 10-11 a.m., the Carl A. Redus Jr. Aquatics Center Renaming ceremony will be held at the aquatics center, 400 E. 11th Ave. Light refreshments will be served. Details: (870) 730-2004.

Celebrate! Maya sets lecture

The Celebrate! Maya Project will host its youth summer public lecture at 6 p.m. Thursday via Zoom.

"The lecture will feature a conversation on the role of art, history and literature in collecting and maintaining our history," according to Janis F. Kearney, Celebrate! Maya president and founder, and a Southeast Arkansas native.

Panelists will include Garbo Hearne, Rhonda Stewart and Phyllis Brown. The moderator will be Miss Heritage Arkansas Jamee McAdoo. To register, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwudiurD8vEtGS5R8SzrIWuw05blt0hZsW. Confirmation and details will be emailed to participants. Details: Janis F. Kearney, janis@celebratemayaproject.org.