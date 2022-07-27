Council OKs $1.28 million Bentonville fire station upgrade, expansion

BENTONVILLE -- The City Council on Tuesday night approved money to expand and upgrade a fire station.

Legacy Construction Management Inc. in Fayetteville was the low bidder, according to council documents.

The expansion and upgrade at Station No. 3 would allow the station to house six personnel on a daily basis. The station was designed and built in 1996 based upon a daily crew of two to three personnel and now cannot meet the demands required to effectively provide service in District 3, according to the council documents.

Fire Station No. 3 is at 907 N.W. 13th St. It houses Engine 3 and Squad 3 and includes an apparatus maintenance pit. The station protects the northwest portion of the city and provides mutual aid to the Bella Vista Fire Department, according to the city website.

The cost of the expansion was originally budgeted at $750,000, but the cost has risen to $1.28 million. A budget adjustment of $535,329 also was approved.

The vote was 6-0 with two council members absent.

An agreement with Water Conservation Resource Center for a total fee not to exceed $167,800 for stream restoration design services for the Little Sugar Creek and McKisic Creek confluence was approved 6-0.

The council also gave a 6-0 approval to a $208,763 change order to a contract with NEC Inc. for construction of Walton Boulevard/12th Street and Tiger Boulevard intersection improvements.

A reassignment of the Steve Patton and Anita Patton Bentonville Municipal Airport hangar to Stephen Innes and Inna Innes was approved 6-0.

Two appointments to a commission or board were approved 6-0.

Council member Tim Robinson was named to Bentonville's Off-Street Parking District No. 3 Commission. Lisa Kelley resigned from the position.

Brian Baldwin was named to the Airport Advisory Board, replacing Kelley, who is resigning. Baldwin's term will expire on Sept. 20, 2024.