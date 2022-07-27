EDITORIAL: Fragments of our imagination

Thank you, dearest and most appreciated Gentle Letter Writer, for bringing up our sentence fragments in the Voices section the other day.

Here is part of your letter: "The author of this newspaper's July 24 editorial titled 'This is good?' rails against the lack of progress in Arkansas student reading scores while ironically using many sentence fragments to emphasize certain points. While short word bursts are easier to read than long, complex sentences, overuse of fragments, even for effect, can make reading comprehension difficult . . . ."

And the writer noted that our style might be setting a bad example for Arkansas' children.

We continue to lean on the late, great Paul Greenberg, because it seems every week we fall back to: That's the way he did things. That's the style he used. That was one of his Rules of Editorial Writing.

But if you're going to copy, er, "follow the example of" a newspaper writer, why not the best?

One of his rules: Write like you talk.

Stay away from "utilize," when the word "use" is just as good. Gift is not a verb. Don't be afraid to end a sentence with a preposition. If it's easy on the ears when you read it aloud, it'll be easy on the eyes in print. So we often use sentence fragments. Maybe too often. Maybe much too often.

But thank you for the note. We love talking about us. And here's hoping we provide an example--any kind of example, good, bad, or in between--for Arkansas' students. It means they're reading. Which is a practice they could use more of.