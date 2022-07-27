EDITORIAL: The air that we breathe

Democrat operative-turned- journalist Bill Moyers is credited with saying of his former boss, "Hyperbole was to Lyndon Johnson what oxygen is to life."

And it seems politicians haven't changed all that much in 60 years.

Hyperbole perhaps is the most non-discriminatory of human techniques: to varying degrees, we all are capable of it. Keep an eye on the people in the living room during a Hawgs game. But news came out last week that the congressional Squad--U.S. representatives Ilhan Omar, Cori Bush, Rashida Tlaib, Ayanna Pressley and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez--staged a protest of the Dobbs ruling in front of the U.S. Supreme Court. And what a show!

Once police arrived to disperse the crowd, with cameras in tow, Squad members began clasping their hands behind their backs, feigning arrest. No one was arrested. But news outlets including ABC News--pause for heavy sigh--published stories claiming the representatives had been arrested.

The stories included photos of the protesters from the front with arms behind their backs walking past police officers-turned-props. The Spectator's Stephen Miller described the performance:

"Of course, politics is just one big propaganda play, staged for the voters in pursuit of power. The media is supposed to apply scrutiny to the political theater, and separate nuggets of truth from hackneyed bluster for the audience's benefit. But what happens when members of the media are not just complicit in the agitprop itself, but find themselves the mark?

". . . Ocasio-Cortez and Omar are steeped in the art of agitprop and using the media for their own personal propaganda purposes. Neither is as interested in legislating as in deploying the media in this manner or hanging out on Instagram. In much the same way that PLO protesters feign injuries on stretchers, only to be caught by an unsuspecting camera a few moments later, the arrest stunt was textbook. And several members of the national media took the bait, because of course they did."

Hyperbole seems to be hitting epidemic proportions lately. Just the other day, President Joe Biden, on sharing the horrors of growing up near a coal-fired plant in Delaware, said: "You had to put on your windshield wipers to get, literally, the oil slick off the window." It turns out that's an old story that nobody can confirm. And journalists have been trying for years.

Then there was former Vice President Algore comparing "climate deniers" to "those almost 400 law enforcement officers in Uvalde, Texas, who were waiting outside an unlocked door while the children were being massacred."

As for the Squad, we hope their stay in imaginary jail was as comfortable as Algore's next private-jet puddle jump to yet another speaking engagement. Is it any wonder that polls show the media being among the lowest of all American institutions when it comes to trust? And just below the media, is Congress.