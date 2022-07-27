EU moves to cut gas use to defang Russia threat

BRUSSELS -- Fearing Russia could shut the taps this winter, the European Union agreed to a deal Tuesday to curb natural gas consumption starting next week, the latest show of resolve and solidarity in its push and shove with the Kremlin over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Today, the EU has taken a decisive step to face down the threat of a full gas disruption by Putin," Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, the bloc's executive arm, said in a statement soon after the agreement was reached.

For now, the cuts, which aim for savings of up to 15% by next spring, will be voluntary, but they could become binding should an energy supply crunch -- or a sudden Russian cut in supplies -- trigger an emergency. How that would be achieved was up to each individual state, but countries would have to look for savings immediately, including by rallying citizens to change habits around heating or air-conditioning use at home.

Von der Leyen said by acting together -- and accounting for the energy challenges facing each nation -- the EU had "secured the strong foundations for the indispensable solidarity between member states in the face of Putin's energy blackmail."

The deal was no small feat given that in making it the commission asked countries that are less dependent on Russian gas to equally share the burden of cutting consumption.





The flow of Russian gas, which supplies 40% of EU consumption, was less than one-third the normal average in June. Gas storage facilities in Europe are not sufficiently stocked to deal with such volatility and shortages.

European countries mostly use gas for generating electricity for households as well as industry and, especially, domestic heating. The fuel represents one-quarter of the bloc's energy mix, with some countries relying on it much more than others.

Before the Brussels meeting, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Moscow of waging "an overt gas war" against "a united Europe" and urged leaders not to give in to Russian threats.

Although the agreement did not require unanimity among the 27 EU states, diplomats involved in the process said that ultimately only one member did not support the deal -- Hungary, which has been a holdout before.

RUSSIAN COAL, OIL

Since Russia's invasion, the EU fully banned the import of Russian coal, effective Monday, and will ban most Russian oil imports by the end of the year. But the oil embargo was a bruising measure to adopt, with Hungary, which has maintained warm relations with the Kremlin, managing to exempt itself for the foreseeable future.

The European Commission's original proposal last week presented a less flexible plan to urgently cut use of the fuel across the bloc. It foresaw fewer exceptions, and put the commission in charge of calling an emergency and triggering mandatory natural gas curbs.

The proposal asked even those countries that are less dependent on Russian gas or have already started ambitious energy-saving plans to equally share the burden of cutting consumption, to help those that are more dependent.

Critics saw the proposal as primarily benefiting the bloc's biggest economy and de facto leader, Germany, which is very dependent on Russian natural gas imports.

The German vulnerability turned the tables on an old European script.

In previous financial crises, the Germans pointed the finger at weaker countries, especially in Europe's south, for being irresponsible. Now southern countries, among them Greece, Spain and Italy, were able to take the moral high ground.

EU energy ministers meeting in Brussels on Tuesday morning were out of their talks five hours later, with a compromise that seemed to address individual concerns without diluting the policy goal -- to cut gas use and defang Russian President Vladimir Putin's energy threats.

"Europe achieved a great, I want to say an astonishing level of unity," said Robert Habeck, Germany's economy minister.

He added that the agreement showed that Putin's strategy of trying to drive up the price of gas, in an effort "to divide Europe and break its solidarity with Ukraine," would not work.

"Today's summit and the deal sent a strong, decisive signal to the contrary, which I think will be heard in Moscow," Habeck said. "Europe will not be divided."

The compromise plan will exempt Ireland, Cyprus and Malta, island nations with little flexibility to seek alternative energy sources in the event of shortages, because they are not connected to the Europe's complex system of pipelines. The three countries between them have a population of 7 million and represent a tiny fraction of overall gas consumption.

Other exemptions would kick in under specific circumstances to accommodate members in energy distress, or those that have done extremely well in their gas savings. The Baltic States --Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia -- have electricity grids connected to Russia's and, if Russia cuts them off, they too will not be asked to curb their gas use.

Countries that have overshot their storage-filling target, such as Poland and Italy, can ask to be compensated by cutting their use less, although such an exemption wouldn't be automatically granted, a senior official at the European Commission said.

Member states would not be permitted to hoard natural gas for national use in their storage facilities when others are suffering shortages. The EU countries agreed to share their gas stocks and bail each other out if acute shortages happened, using those dense, shared pipeline networks.

European officials said the original commission plan would prepare the bloc to comfortably survive a very cold winter with no Russian gas imports by cutting about 58 billion cubic yards of gas use. The compromise plan would keep them going without trouble in a normal winter, with little Russian gas, cutting 39-52 billion cubic yards.

RUSSIAN AIRSTRIKES

Meanwhile, Russia targeted Ukraine's southern Black Sea regions of Odesa and Mykolaiv with airstrikes Tuesday, hitting private buildings and port infrastructure with missiles fired from long-range bomber aircraft, the Ukrainian military said.

In the Odesa region, buildings in coastal villages were hit and caught fire, Ukraine's Operational Command South said on Facebook.

A Ukrainian air force spokesman said long-range Russian Tu-22M3 bombers and Su-30 and Su-35 fighter jets launched the strikes from the Black Sea. In the Mykolaiv region, port infrastructure was targeted despite agreements intended to allow grain shipments to resume from Ukraine's Black Sea ports.

Hours after the strikes, a Moscow-installed official in southern Ukraine said the Odesa and Mykolaiv regions would soon be "liberated" by Russian forces, just like the already occupied Kherson region further east.

On the diplomatic front, Russia's foreign minister repeated his insistence that Moscow was ready to hold talks with Ukraine on ending the war, though he again claimed that Kyiv's Western allies oppose a deal.

"We never refused to have talks, because everybody knows that any hostilities end at the negotiating table," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday during a trip to Uganda.

He said negotiations have gone no further since a meeting between the two sides in Istanbul at the end of March.

While Ukrainian officials have spoken of a possible counteroffensive in the south, the British Defense Ministry reported Tuesday no indication a Ukrainian warship and a stockpile of anti-ship missiles were at Odesa's port, as Moscow claimed when it struck the site over the weekend.

The British ministry said Russia sees Ukraine's use of anti-ship missiles as "a key threat" limiting its Black Sea Fleet.

"This has significantly undermined the overall invasion plan, as Russia cannot realistically attempt an amphibious assault to seize Odesa," the ministry said. "Russia will continue to prioritize efforts to degrade and destroy Ukraine's anti-ship capability."

It added, "Russia's targeting processes are highly likely routinely undermined by dated intelligence, poor planning, and a top-down approach to operations."

RUSSIAN SHELLING

In other military developments, Russian shelling over the previous 24 hours killed at least three civilians and wounded eight in Ukraine, the Ukrainian president's office said Tuesday.

In the eastern Donetsk region, where the fighting has focused in recent months, shelling continued along the entire front, with Russian forces targeting some of the region's largest cities, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Toretsk, the presidential office said.

Donetsk regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko accused Russian troops of using cluster munitions and repeated his call for civilians to evacuate.

"There is not a single safe place left. Everything is being shelled," Kyrylenko said in televised remarks. "But there are still evacuation routes for the civilian population."

The Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank, reported that Moscow was using mercenaries from the Wagner Group to capture the Vuhledar Power Plant on the northern outskirts of the Bakhmut region village of Novoluhanske.

But Russian forces have made "limited gains" there, Ukraine's General Staff acknowledged.

The main regional Russian focus for the moment is on capturing Bakhmut, which the Russian military needs to press its eastern offensive on Ukrainian strongholds in Donetsk, the cities of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk.

"Russian forces made marginal gains south of Bakhmut but are unlikely to be able to effectively leverage these advances to take full control of Bakhmut itself," the Institute for the Study of War said.

Russian forces continued to strike civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, and the surrounding region in the country's northeast.

Kharkiv Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said the strikes on the city resumed around dawn Tuesday and damaged a car dealership.

"The Russians deliberately target civilian infrastructure objects -- hospitals, schools, movie theaters," Syniehubov told Ukrainian television. "Everything is being fired at, even queues for humanitarian aid, so we're urging people to avoid mass gatherings."

The Moldovan foreign ministry said Tuesday a Moldovan citizen was killed and another wounded in what it claimed was a Ukrainian attack on Russia's border with Ukraine. The unconfirmed report said the attack occurred at a border checkpoint in Russia's Bryansk region.

Responding to a comment by Lavrov on Monday that Moscow's overarching goal in Ukraine is to free its people from its "unacceptable regime," German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said the Kremlin wants "the complete subjugation of Ukraine and its people."

"We must be prepared for this war -- which Russia is conducting with absolute brutality, and is conducting in a way that no one else would -- to last months," Baerbock said during a visit to Prague.

In other developments, German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said her country has delivered previously announced Mars II multiple-launch rocket systems, along with three more howitzers, to Ukraine. Lambrecht said Germany also has delivered five of a pledged 30 Gepard self-propelled armored anti-aircraft guns, German news agency dpa reported.

The Russian military announced plans to hold large-scale drills in Russia's east, noting that it continues regular troop training despite the action in Ukraine. The Russian Defense Ministry said Tuesday that airborne troops, long-range bombers and military cargo planes will participate in the East 2022 exercise scheduled Aug. 30-Sept. 5.

U.S. officials said they had not yet seen evidence of Iran supplying Russia with drones for use in the Ukraine war. The White House had previously released satellite images indicating that Russians had visited an Iranian airbase to see weapons-capable drones.

But White House national security spokesman John Kirby said Tuesday, "We haven't seen anything that it's been actually effected." Kirby said Moscow's interest in the drones shows that sanctions and export controls are impacting Russia's military production.

Information for this article was contributed by Matina Stevis-Gridneff of The New York Times and by Susie Blann of The Associated Press.