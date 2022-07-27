Extension club learns canning

Sandy Smith presented the program, "Easy Canning," at the recent Heart-N-Hands Extension Homemakers Club meeting. The meeting and craft were held at the Pursuit Church at White Hall.

Smith opened her program by stating the importance of knowing the proper headspace levels of various foods canned in jars, according to a news release.

There are two ways to safely make pickled products. The first is a quick process pickling method, and the second is fermentation. The quick process relies on adding acid in the form of vinegar and then processing the jars for a specific amount of time in a water bath canner. Vinegars with 5% acidity is the essential ingredient in the quick pickle process that ensures the home-canned products are safe.

In order for the pickled products to maintain their quality and safety, one needs to process them in a water bath canner for a specific amount of time. It is important to process all pickled products stored at room temperature to ensure that yeasts are destroyed as well as molds and bacteria that can cause spoilage and to inactivate enzymes that could affect the texture, flavor, and color of the pickled products, according to the release.

Smith shared several recipes. She closed her program by telling the group to label their jars with the product name and date of canning. Store products in a cool, dry, dark place. Properly processed pickles are best when used within a year and are safe as long as the jar is sealed. For more information on canning, contact the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service at (870) 534-1033.

Also during the Heart-N-Hands meeting, Jody Stout, vice president, in the absence of the president, welcomed everyone.

Christmas in July, which is the kick-off event for Holiday Foods, will be held at 11 a.m. July 30 at the Extension office. The club was asked to select an appetizer or dessert recipe to bring to the event. Heart-N-Hands will decorate.

The club picnic was discussed. The club will furnish a sandwich meat and cheese tray. Members were asked to sign up for other items.

The Jefferson County EHC picnic will be held at 10 a.m. Aug. 20 at the Pursuit Church. The Jefferson County EHC members will serve as hostesses for the picnic. Heart-N-Hands will bring sides to go with the meat.

Other events that the club can look forward to attending include JCEHC Board Meeting starting at 10:45 a.m. at the Extension office on Aug. 2; JCEHC Craft Workshop at 9:30 a.m. at the Extension office on Aug. 25; Achievement points are due on Aug. 31; and the recipe deadline for Holiday Foods is Aug. 31.

After the meeting, Smith assisted club members in making microwave bread and butter pickles and Brenda Robinson held a cupcake liner flower workshop.