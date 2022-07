A 27-year-old Fayetteville man died Sunday after his vehicle overturned and hit several trees in Carroll County, according to an Arkansas State Police preliminary crash report.

Austin Riker was driving a 2006 Lexus south on Arkansas 23 around 8:20 p.m. when he failed to negotiate the curve and ran off the roadway to the right, according to the report. Troopers described conditions as clear and dry at the time of the wreck.