Fayetteville officials ask east side customers to conserve water

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Fayetteville Utilities Department is asking all customers in east Fayetteville and Goshen to adjust their water usage, according to a release by the city.

The city's water system is experiencing increased demand, resulting in reduced water pressure for some customers due to the dry conditions and extreme heat, the release added.

The affected area is east of North Crossover Road, particularly off East Mission Boulevard and East Huntsville Road.

Officials are asking all odd numbered addresses to water on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Even numbered addresses should water on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, according to the release.

The city also asks commercial and residential customers in the affected area to adjust watering and sprinkler schedules to occur between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m.

City officials believe adjusting morning irrigation schedules to night time and restricting all irrigation to specific days will help in allowing the water system to recover, the release states.