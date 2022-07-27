Former Pulaski Academy, SMU football player pleads innocent to sex trafficking, witness tampering charges

A former star athlete who played running back for the Southern Methodist University Mustangs in the mid-1990s was arraigned Tuesday on three sex trafficking counts and one count of witness tampering.

Deonte Womack, 47, of Little Rock, was initially indicted in February 2020 on one count of witness tampering after Little Rock police contacted federal authorities regarding a woman who reported she had been "severely beaten" and "severely prostituted" by Womack for several months and said she "wanted out" but was afraid of him. A continuance motion filed in April by Womack's attorney, Ronald Davis of Little Rock, requested a delay of Womack's trial, then scheduled for May 9.

According to the motion, plea negotiations between Womack and Assistant U.S Attorney Kristin Bryant were ongoing and would likely resolve the case without a trial. The motion said that Davis needed additional time to meet with Womack to go over the government's offer and said if the offer was not accepted, the U.S. Attorney's office had said it would replace the original indictment. On July 6, a superseding indictment was filed containing three sex trafficking counts.

On Tuesday, Womack appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Joe Volpe to be arraigned on the new indictment. Volpe had asked John Wesley Hall Jr. of Little Rock to stand in for Davis after attempts to reach Womack's attorney were unsuccessful.

Womack, through Hall, pleaded innocent on all four counts. Hall said Womack would preserve his right to a bond hearing for a later date. Womack has been in federal custody since Feb. 12, 2020. After hearing from FBI Special Agent Daniel Turner, Volpe ordered Womack to be held until trial, ruling that he posed too great a danger to be allowed out on bond.

At the 2020 bond hearing, Turner said the woman told him she met Womack the previous May, and the next day he bought lingerie for her and took pictures of her to post on prostitution websites. After that, she began having sex with men and giving all of the money she earned -- $250 for half an hour and $300 for a full hour -- to Womack.

She told the FBI agent that she had sex with an average of three men a day for money, and that Womack insisted on taking all of the money because he provided housing and groceries for her.

Turner said the woman finally left Womack in December 2020, but he kept trying to contact her.

Through that woman, Turner testified, the FBI met a second woman who said she'd had a relationship with Womack for about 12 years and that during part of that time she provided sexual services usually three times a day for two or three days a week, with Womack initially keeping 50% of the money and later keeping 100% of it.

The agent said the second woman said she, too, was afraid to leave Womack, telling the FBI agent that about 10 years earlier, Womack had choked her until she nearly lost consciousness.

He said the first woman he interviewed also said Womack had choked her and beaten her, and was prone to physically assaulting her whenever she got the courage to argue with him.

Womack was arrested in January 2020 following a traffic stop in Bryant. The traffic stop was set up by the FBI after Womack showed up at a school that the second woman's 15-year-old son attended, Turner said.

The agent testified that Womack told the boy, as well as a third woman the FBI later interviewed, that he wanted them all to "get on the same page" about what they would tell the FBI about his dealings with the women to avoid him being charged or to ensure that if he is charged, it would be only a misdemeanor.

At Tuesday's hearing, Volpe told Womack the he is scheduled for trial on the superseding indictment on Aug. 29 before U.S. District Judge Brian Miller.

Womack, a 1993 graduate of Pulaski Academy in Little Rock, was a star running back for SMU between 1993 and 1997 and led the Mustangs to wins over the Arkansas Razorbacks in 1995, 1996 and 1997, including a 212-yard performance in 1997 when SMU beat Arkansas 31-9.