DEAR HELOISE: A friend of mine recently had a bridal shower, and she received some very nice things. Since both she and the groom had lived with their parents, they didn't have any household goods of their own. People gave them coffeepots, waffle irons, sheets and other items, but I decided to get her little items we all use but that eat up a lot of money. I took a new plastic trash can and filled it with oven mitts, dish towels, dishwasher soap and soap for handwashing dishes. I included a timer, loaf pan, muffin pan and much more. The items were not terribly expensive, but they are the things that can eat into a budget very rapidly.

The bride was thrilled and took her time going through all the things she would not have to buy herself for their new apartment.

-- Jamie F.,

Texas City, Texas

DEAR HELOISE: Last summer, my husband and I were invited to a barbecue, and they served beef marinated in a sauce that they said came from your column. They have since moved away, but I would love to have that recipe for our annual Labor Day party -- it was delicious. Would you reprint that recipe for all of us who love a marinade that enhances the flavor of beef instead of hiding it?

-- Jackie M.,

Rockwood, Tenn.

DEAR READER: I'd be glad to share that recipe.

Heloise's Beef Marinade

1 cup dry white or red wine

¼ cup cider vinegar

1 cup vegetable oil

2 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon pepper

1/ 8 teaspoon dry tarragon

1 bay leaf, crushed into small pieces

½ teaspoon thyme or marjoram

1 large clove garlic, finely chopped

Combine all ingredients in a medium bowl and use as you would a commercial marinade.

Caution: According to the USDA, red meat, pork or poultry should never be marinated at room temperature. This can cause bacteria to grow, since poultry and meat may have salmonella bacteria, which can be transferred to the marinade. Therefore, a marinade should be used only once, then discarded, because of the threat of food poisoning. Never reuse a marinade.

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com