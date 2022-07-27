Crashes on Arkansas highways kill 2, troopers say

Two men were killed in separate crashes on state highways on Tuesday and Wednesday, authorities said.

According to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police, Jesse W. Dyer, 27, of Paris, died after a crash in Logan County around 12 a.m Wednesday.

The report states Dyer was traveling eastbound on Arkansas 22 when his vehicle crossed the centerline in the path of an unidentified person who was driving a semi-truck westbound on Arkansas 22. Both vehicles maneuvered to the eastbound lane and struck each other head-on, authorities said.

Dyer was pronounced dead at the scene. The report didn’t release the name of the person driving the semi-truck or any injuries involved. Bill Sadler, spokesperson for the Arkansas State Police, said the crash is still an ongoing investigation.

“At this point in time, this is all the information that is available until the actual crash investigation is completed," Sadler said.

The weather was clear and the road was dry, according to the report.

In Washington County, 75-year-old Reginald Kinney of Fayetteville, died after his motorcycle was traveling westbound on Arkansas 412, east of Vanzant Road when his motor vehicle ran off the roadway to the left around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a separate crash report.

Authorities said Kinney traveled through the median before reentering the roadway in the eastbound lanes. The man was thrown from the motorcycle where he landed in the median.

The report said the roads were dry and the weather was clear. While it’s not certain how the man was thrown from his motorcycle, the investigation is still ongoing and more information will be released once it is completed, according to Sadler.