I-40’s westbound lanes clear in Lonoke County after diesel spill

Westbound lanes of Interstate 40 have cleared after a crash involving a tractor-trailer rolled over and leaked fuel onto the road Wednesday morning.

The state Department of Transportation reported the update in a Twitter post shortly after 10:20 a.m.

Transportation Department cameras showed traffic slowly moving again near the site of the wreck.

9:48 a.m.: I-40’s westbound lanes blocked in Lonoke County due to diesel spill

All westbound lanes of Interstate 40 are blocked near Lonoke after a rollover crash involving a tractor-trailer led to a diesel spill, according to a traffic report.

Westbound traffic is being diverted at the Arkansas 13 exit for Carlisle, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation spokesman Dave Parker.

Parker said drivers can take the exit to Carlisle to get to U.S. 70, which runs parallel to I-40.

After getting through Lonoke, drivers should be able to use Arkansas 15 to get back onto I-40, past the trouble spot, according to Parker.

The report states the rollover happened shortly before 7 a.m. Wednesday. As of 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, the tractor-trailer had not yet been uprighted, Parker said.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Check back for further information.











