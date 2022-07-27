• Glenn Thompson, a Republican Pennsylvania congressman, voted against a bill to protect same-sex marriage just a few days before his office announced that he and his wife "were thrilled to attend and celebrate their son's marriage" and "very happy to welcome their new son-in-law."

• Beth Svec, a former Chicago police detective, put her hand on her heart and mouthed "thank you" as a jury awarded $4.35 million in her lawsuit against the department for retaliating when she brought to light evidence contradicting accounts of an arrest.

• Josh Guillory, mayor-president of Lafayette, La., said he checked himself into a rehab facility for treatment of alcohol addiction and post-traumatic stress disorder, but vowed to stay on the job.

• Buddy Carter, a Republican Georgia congressman, was exonerated by the Federal Election Commission as it rejected an accusation that he violated campaign laws by spending $75,000 to explore a Senate race without having declared his candidacy, ruling that the ad in question was legitimate politics.

• Melanie Rouse, coroner of Clark County, Nev., is busy with a third body that surfaced at Lake Mead, this time in a swimming area where water levels have dropped as the Colorado River reservoir behind Hoover Dam recedes.

• Jim Fitton, a retired British geologist sentenced to 15 years in prison for antiquities smuggling in Iraq after picking up pottery shards at an archeological site, may soon go free after a Baghdad appeals court overturned his conviction, and his family is "over the moon."

• Jacob Sharvit of the Israel Antiquities Authority hailed the underwater discovery of a "remarkably well-preserved" 1,850-year-old bronze coin depicting the zodiac sign Cancer behind the moon goddess Luna, minted in Egypt while it was under Roman rule.

• Toshitane Soma, 14, ceremonial supreme commander of Japan's Soma Nomaoi festival, which dates back 1,000 years, said he hopes "that everyone will be able to return to their daily lives as soon as possible" as the event signified a gradual return to normalcy amid the pandemic.

• Jeff Gorman, frontman for the indie rock duo Illiterate Light, said "we don't want people to spend their fun weekend having to sweat their butt off," but the Newport Folk Festival offered the "bodily experience" of a small stage powered by festival-goers on stationary bikes.