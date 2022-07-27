Don't give them fame

I applaud Leslie Singer's letter concerning mass shootings. I believe not only should the gunmen be called cowards, they should be called murderous cowards. Also, their names should never be mentioned and their faces should never be shown.

Recognition is what they want. If the media would stop making them "famous," I really believe we would see fewer of them. A perfect example is in this paper last week. The headline for the article about the mass shooting at an Indiana mall was "Police praise heroic shopper, 22," referencing the man who ended the gunman's life. The article then showed a picture of the murderous coward and his name!

DARLENE EMISON

Little Rock

In the filing cabinet

I once worked in a district where the assistant superintendent met with a group of teachers to gather input. As teachers contributed to the conversation with such points as "Cabot does it this way or Little Rock does this, etc.," this administrator quickly became defensive and snapped, "Then go work in those districts; I have a filing cabinet full of teacher applications dying to fill your shoes."

Well, this did not set well with the group, so I said, "Yes, teachers could go to those districts and you could fill the vacancies with 'the filing cabinet,' but there is a reason we are on contracts and those applicants are in the filing cabinet."

You see, we are at a critical crossroads in this state where we are having to dig into the filing cabinet. In many places there are empty filing cabinets and positions go completely unfilled.

Why should we want an overflowing drawer of applicants? That's simple: The economic development of Arkansas lies at the hands of an attractive, highly educated pool of Arkansas graduates to stay in the job market and keep Arkansas relevant when it comes to being competitive in attracting new corporations, businesses, etc.

We cannot produce such a pool of graduates without great teachers (the ones worthy of being pulled from the filing cabinet). Teachers are leaving en masse across the state, and our legislators have a chance next month to plug the hole of the sinking boat with raises. If you want the best to teach the kids, then ya gotta pay to get the best. Let's give real raises that will resurrect us from the second-lowest-paying state in the nation, give our students the best and the brightest teachers to get them workforce ready, and let's fill the cabinets! There are just some applications that need to stay in that dusty drawer.

PAM STRAESSLE

Searcy

An excellent choice

Wow! How about Liz Cheney for president?

In this congressional quagmire of do-nothing politicians, she has distinguished herself as what any citizen would want in our president.

It's a near certainty that the good folks of Wyoming will reject her in her next election there. Here is a person who can and would bring back honesty, integrity, and positive for-the-people decision-making to our highest office.

BARRY JACOBSEN

Hot Springs Village

On chancellor search

Of 20 applicants currently vying for the job of chancellor at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, only two are women. It is dismaying that since the search began officially in April, the search firm contracted by the university has found just two women candidates.

The UA generally fails to keep up when it comes to gender parity, ranking 101st of 130 schools in a study of gender in leadership at U.S. research universities. Only one woman sits on the 10-member Board of Trustees, and only 25 percent of its full professors are women--far below many peer institutions. All 25 of the UA's prior chancellors and presidents have been white men.

The published list of candidates includes the current dean of the business school, but I wonder if the deans of the engineering and honors colleges or three former deans of the School of Law, all women, were ever approached. What about women who helm large companies or government agencies? If the vice president of a service-dog ranch is in consideration (a real candidate on the list), surely there are women in many industries who could serve with skill and vision to run a Tier 1 research university in a thriving region for annual compensation likely to exceed $700,000.

Academia indisputably has a gender disparity problem. According to the Chronicle of Higher Education, in 2019, women constituted 37.8 percent of tenured faculty and 48.9 percent of tenure-track faculty at four-year public institutions and 37.6 percent and 50.1 percent, respectively, at four-year private, nonprofit institutions--not equality but a damn sight closer than 10 percent.

If the UA cannot achieve an applicant pool that reflects the composition of higher education, it should scrap the search, fire the consultants, and allow the interim chancellor to remain in office until a qualified and representative pool can be assembled.

REGINA BUONO

Fayetteville