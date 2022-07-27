Little Rock Zoo expecting tiger cubs in August, officials say

The Little Rock Zoo’s Malayan tiger Asmara is pregnant and expected to give birth in August, according to zoo officials.

Tiger keepers Kate Neal and Maggie Raglin are not sure how many to expect.

According to the pair, two to three cubs is ideal for a mother. Four cubs at once is not unheard of but they say any more than that can cause a mother to struggle to provide enough nutrients.

Debbie Thompson, a carnivore curator at the zoo, said “babies are always exciting and increase attendance.”

Asmara was born at the Little Rock Zoo in November of 2013 and will be turning nine this year. She was part of a litter of four cubs.

Neal and Raglin said they were there when she was born.

“It’s like our baby is having babies,” Neal said.

The cubs’ father is Jaya, who was transferred to the Little Rock Zoo from the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens in Jacksonville, Fla. in February as part of the Tiger Species Survival Plan. The plan recommended Asmara and Jaya as mates in 2021.

According to the zoo’s website, there are less than 400 Malayan tigers left, making them a critically endangered species.

“[Asmara and Jaya] are ambassadors for their counterparts all over the world,” Raglin said.

The tiger keepers said there was a long meeting process that was carefully monitored by zookeepers as they saw interest between the two rise.

During the last week of April into May, for about five days, the tigers were allowed to breed. Keepers said they speculate there were around 101 successful matings.

“Jaya actually got tired at one point and would pretend to sleep,” Raglin said.

Keepers trained Asmara to position and stand still voluntarily for an ultrasound, which allowed them to confirm a pregnancy. The tiger and the staff are separated through mesh to ensure safety for both parties.

This ultrasound confirmed Asmara's pregnancy. It was done through the safety of a two inch by two inch mesh that separates the cats from the keeper and veterinary staff. [Courtesy of the Little Rock Zoo via Debbie Thompson]



“Zoos, used to, would not even announce a pregnancy because it is not a given the cubs will survive,” Thompson said.

According to the keepers, Asmara’s enclosure has been upgraded to include a plywood cover and more bedding in order to help her get ready to give birth.

“Then we will just be pacing the floor like nervous parents,” Neal said.

Due to the high temperatures experienced in the state this summer, the tigers have both had more access to their pools and have been seen taking more pool breaks.

Once the cubs are born it will be around two and a half months before they make their public debut, according to Neal.

The cubs are expected to move, rather than stay at the Little Rock Zoo. However, they could remain there for up to three years, according to Thompson.

Neal said the Little Rock Zoo works hard to build friendships with other zoos, adding that they still keep in contact with Jaya’s keepers in Jacksonville. She says they are just as excited for the cubs’ arrival.

“Leaving does not mean we lose the connection with the animal. We find support through other programs and I think it is important to show that we see other zoos not as competitors but as a community,” Neal said.