Moore, Battles sign their pro contracts

FAYETTEVILLE -- One of the best middle-infield combinations in University of Arkansas baseball history has signed professional contracts, MLB.com reported Tuesday.

Second baseman Robert Moore signed with the Milwaukee Brewers and shortstop Jalen Battles signed with the Tampa Bay Rays. Moore was drafted as a shortstop by the Brewers with the 72nd overall pick in the supplemental second round, and Battles was drafted 164th overall by the Rays in the fifth round.

According to MLB.com senior writer Jim Callis, both players signed for under slot value. Moore's $800,000 signing bonus was less than his $915,300 slot, and Battles' $247,500 was less than his $328,400 slot.

Moore and Battles became the third and fourth of Arkansas' nine drafted players to sign since the draft ended last Tuesday. Ninth-round pitchers Evan Taylor (Miami Marlins) and Connor Noland (Chicago Cubs) signed last week.

The signing deadline for drafted players is Aug. 1. All of the Razorbacks' draft picks are expected to sign.

Moore and Battles were considered two of the best defensive players in this year's draft. Moore won the Rawlings Gold Glove Award for Division I second baseman.

Moore struggled offensively this season as a junior and finished with a .232 batting average, .801 OPS, 8 home runs and 44 RBI. He tied for the team lead with 42 walks.

Battles batted .289 with an OPS of .844 this season and recorded 15 doubles, 10 home runs and 45 RBI.

Jordan Sprinkle, a shortstop who committed to play baseball at Arkansas as a transfer earlier this month, has also signed with the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday.

Sprinkle will receive a signing bonus of $452,900, according to Callis. That is the full slot value for where he was drafted, 131st overall in the fourth round.

Sprinkle played three seasons at UC-Santa Barbara, but entered the transfer portal following the season and committed to Arkansas on July 8. Sprinkle had been expected to sign professionally since he was selected so early in the draft.

He was one of two transfers who had publicly committed to the Razorbacks to be drafted. South Carolina left-handed pitcher Julian Bosnic was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 14th round and has not announced whether he will sign or play at Arkansas.