• Joni Mitchell is back onstage. The folk legend performed her first full-length concert Sunday at the Newport Folk Festival in Rhode Island, The Boston Globe reported. Mitchell has contended with health complications since suffering an aneurysm in 2015, and her last full show had been in late 2002, according to reports. Seated in a wingback chair and wearing a blue beret and sunglasses, Mitchell joined festival headliner Brandi Carlile and a bevy of other artists, including Wynonna Judd, Allison Russell and Marcus Mumford. It was Mitchell's first Newport festival performance since 1969. This was, Carlile said, a recreation of the "Joni Jam" musical gatherings that have brought famous friends like Elton John to Mitchell's Los Angeles home in recent years. And Mitchell wasn't there just to sing. Halfway through the 13-song set, she played an electric guitar solo, which was her first time playing guitar in public since her aneurysm, Carlile said. The ensemble played Mitchell's most familiar songs ("Circle Game," "Big Yellow Taxi") and a few of her favorites ("Love Potion No. 9," "Why Do Fools Fall in Love"). After their rendition of "Both Sides Now," Carlile was fighting back tears. Addressing the audience, she asked: "Did the world just stop?"

• Harry Styles has secured his first Mercury Prize nomination with his third solo album, competing for the British music award with acts including singer-songwriter Sam Fender and rapper Little Simz. Styles was shortlisted Tuesday for his album "Harry's House," which has topped U.K. album charts for six weeks -- longer than all the albums he recorded as a member of the boy band One Direction combined. The 12 albums shortlisted for this year's Mercury Prize, which recognizes the best British or Irish album of the year, include Fender's "Seventeen Going Under" and Little Simz's "Sometimes I Might Be Introvert." Actress Jessie Buckley, who recently won an Olivier Award for best actress in a musical for her role as Sally Bowles in "Cabaret," also made the list for "For All Our Days That Tear The Heart," her album with former Suede guitarist Bernard Butler. A panel that included musicians Jamie Cullum and Anna Calvi narrowed the nominations down for the short list. The panel said the albums covered "everything from imaginative pop to pioneering rap to Cornish language folk-rock." The awards show is set to take place Sept. 8 in London with live performances from many of the shortlisted acts.