New covid cases drop, but hospitalizations rise for third consecutive day

The number of people hospitalized with covid-19 in Arkansas grew for the third day in a row Tuesday, while the state's new case numbers continued to trend downward.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by five, to 11,678.

State Epidemiologist Mike Cima said two of the deaths reported Tuesday happened within the past month. Of the others, one occurred in February and two were from earlier in June.

After growing by double digits the previous two days, the number hospitalized rose Tuesday by five, to 418.

That was still down from a recent high of 442 that the number reached almost a week earlier.

The state's count of cases rose Tuesday by 1,485.

While more than twice the size of the daily increase Monday, the rise in cases Tuesday was smaller by 250 than the one the previous Tuesday.

Because it can take several days for people become sick enough to be hospitalized, Cima said it isn't usual for hospitalizations to keep rising for a while as new cases decline.

"I'm encouraged that it seems like we may have reached a peak and are on our way back down, but it is still very early," Cima said of the state's new case numbers.

"There is always the potential for the trend to double back, but for right now, what we're seeing, what I've seen, the data reflect a decent plateauing and I think decreased activity overall."

In part because of the prevalence of at-home tests, the results of which typically aren't reported, the state's case numbers represent only a portion of the true number of infections.

But Cima said reported cases still provide a gauge of how new infections are trending.

"Like I've said time and again, we can glean important temporal trends," Cima said. "I don't believe testing behavior has changed all that appreciably within the period of the surge."

Pulaski County had the most new cases, 193, on Tuesday, followed by Washington County with 138 and Craighead County with 76.

The state's cumulative count of cases since March 2020 rose to 897,760.

Falling for the fourth day in a row, the average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period dropped Tuesday to 1,236.

That was down from an average of more than 1,300 a day the previous week and a recent high of 1,506 a day the week ending July 12.

With recoveries outpacing new cases, the number of cases in the state that were considered active fell Tuesday by 65, to 15,516, its third consecutive daily decline.

After reaching a four-month high a day earlier, the number of the state's virus patients who were in intensive care fell Tuesday by seven, to 70.

The number who were on ventilators, which fell the previous three days, remained at 15 Tuesday.

At its hospitals in Little Rock and Springdale, Arkansas Children's had 11 covid-19 patients Tuesday, down from 16 Monday and 15 the previous Tuesday, spokeswoman Hilary DeMillo said.

NOVAVAX DOSES

Also on Tuesday, Health Department spokeswoman Danyelle McNeill said Arkansas received its first doses of the Novavax vaccine that was authorized this month by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and endorsed last week by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Unlike the other three vaccines that have been authorized in the United States, Novavax's uses a protein-based technology that has been used in other vaccines for decades.

So far, it has been authorized only as a two-dose primary vaccine series, not as a booster shot. Health officials have expressed hope that it may appeal to some people who have declined the messenger RNA vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer.

Use of another vaccine, from Johnson & Johnson, has been limited, in part because of concerns that it increases the risk of people developing rare but serious blood clots.

On Monday, Arkansas ordered its first 15,200 doses of the Novavax vaccine -- just over half of the 30,300 doses the state was allocated by the federal government.

McNeill said the doses from the state's initial order were delivered Tuesday to the Health Department's local units around the state. The units will distribute doses to other providers who request them.

"We ordered the amount that has currently been requested by LHUs and private providers," McNeill said in an email.

"We will continue to place orders as we receive them."

Almost 1.7 million Arkansans had been fully vaccinated as of July 20, representing 55.2% of the state's population, according to CDC data.

Of those who were fully vaccinated, about 53% received the Pfizer vaccine, 40% received the Moderna vaccine and about 7% received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

About 12.4% of the state's population had been partially vaccinated as of July 20, and 32.4% had not received any shots.

Of those who were fully vaccinated, 41.1% had received at least one booster shot.

Nationally, 67.2% of people were fully vaccinated as of July 20 and additional 11.5% were partially vaccinated.

Of the fully vaccinated population nationally, 48.2% had received at least one booster shot.