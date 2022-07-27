Agency investigates

Ford Motor Co.'s hot-selling Bronco sport-utility vehicle is the subject of a safety investigation by federal regulators for catastrophic engine failure that can cause the vehicle to lose power at highway speeds.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in a filing Tuesday that it has opened an investigation into 2021 Bronco SUVs that lost power due to a faulty engine valve. The investigation involves 25,538 vehicles with 2.7 liter Ecoboost engines.

The federal agency said it had received 26 complaints from consumers, but did not report any accidents, injuries or deaths. It began considering an investigation in May after initial reports. In a meeting with Ford last month, the automaker told investigators an "engine lockup" occurs when a valve spring becomes detached, causing interference between the valve and the piston.

No recall has yet been ordered. Ford sold 54,842 Broncos in the U.S. in the first half of the year, its first full year on the market.

The Wall Street Journal earlier reported the investigation.

SAN FRANCISCO -- Google's revenue growth during the past quarter decelerated to its slowest pace in two years as advertisers reined in their spending amid intensifying fears of an economic recession.

The regression reported Tuesday by Google's corporate parent, Alphabet, is the latest sign that the tailwinds propelling big technology companies during the pandemic have shifted. The array of new challenges facing the industry has already caused the tech-driven Nasdaq composite index to plummet by 26% so far this year.

In Alphabet's case, revenue during the April-June period totaled $69.7 billion, a 13% increase from the same time last year.

It marked Alphabet's lowest growth rate since the the April-June quarter of 2020, when the company suffered the first, and so far only, year-over-year revenue decline in its history.

Despite the slowdown, Alphabet is extremely profitable. The company earned $16 billion, or $1.21 per share, during the second quarter.

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 741.60, down 19.12.

"Weak economic news along with a slight downbeat outlook from Wal-Mart pointing to the impacts of inflation pressures on consumer spending, pushed stocks lower on Tuesday as investors brace for todays' Federal Reserve meeting," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.