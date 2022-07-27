Number of Arkansas covid patients in intensive care hits new 4-month high

The number of people hospitalized in Arkansas with the coronavirus rose for the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday, while the number of those patients in intensive care reached a new four-month high.

The state also reported 11 more covid-19 deaths on Wednesday. The state also reported 11 deaths on the previous Wednesday — those two days are tied for the most covid deaths reported in a single day since April.

The covid death toll, as tracked by the Arkansas Department of Health, rose to 11,689.

The number of Arkansans hospitalized rose Wednesday by three, to 421. Although the number of hospitalizations has been on the rise since Saturday, the number as of Wednesday remained below the recent high of 442 that it reached a week earlier, on July 20.

The number of the state's virus patients who were in intensive care, however, reached a new four-month high on Wednesday as it rose by nine, to 79, after dipping a day earlier. The last time the state Health Department reported more covid patients in intensive care was March 13, with 83 ICU patients.

The number of covid patients in Arkansas on ventilators, which didn't change Tuesday, rose Wednesday by five, to 20.

The state's count of cases rose Wednesday by 1,791. While larger by more than 300 than Tuesday's increase, it was smaller by 44 than the increase in cases reported the previous Wednesday.

Dropping for the fifth straight day, the average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period fell to 1,230. The average as of Wednesday was down from more than 1,300 a day a week earlier and a recent high of 1,506 a day the week ending July 12.

With new cases outpacing recoveries, the number of cases in the state that were considered active rose by 262, to 15,778, after falling the previous three days.

Since the pandemic reached Arkansas in March 2020, the state Health Department has reported 899,551 cases of the coronavirus, and could report its 900,000th case as soon as Thursday. Of those cases, 871,854 are considered recovered.

More details in Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.