FOOTBALL

Seahawks release Carson

The Seattle Seahawks released running back Chris Carson with a failed physical designation Tuesday, potentially signaling an end to his career because of a neck injury. Carson's future was in doubt the entire offseason after he was injured in Week 4 last year and eventually underwent neck surgery. Seattle Coach Pete Carroll had cautioned that Carson may not be able to return. Carson was a seventh-round pick of the Seahawks in 2017 and quickly developed into one of Carroll's favorite players. Carson's reckless, punishing running style yielded great success while also taking a physical toll. He played more than 12 games only twice in his five seasons. His best season was 2019 when he rushed for 1,230 yards and 7 touchdowns in 15 games. During minicamp in June, Carroll said Carson had yet to regain complete range of motion in his neck following the surgery. Seattle was prepared for the chance Carson wouldn't be able to return after drafting running back Ken Walker III and re-signing Rashaad Penny in the offseason.

Cards' WR on IL

The Arizona Cardinals have placed receiver Marquise Brown on the NFL's active/non-football injury list because of a hamstring issue. The Cardinals acquired Brown and a third-round pick in a draft-day trade with the Baltimore Ravens back in April. The Ravens received the No. 23 overall pick in return. Arizona hopes Brown can partially offset the loss of DeAndre Hopkins, who will miss the season's first six games for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy. Brown caught 91 passes for 1,008 yards and 6 touchdowns last season with Baltimore.

Browns injured

Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward and starting right tackle Jack Conklin will begin the Cleveland Browns' training camp on the sideline after being placed on the active/physically unable to perform list Tuesday. Ward injured his left foot on the final day of minicamp last month. While tests showed no structural damage, the 25-year-old isn't ready to practice at full speed. The fourth overall pick in 2018, Ward signed a five-year, $100.5 million contract extension in May. Conklin is still rehabbing his right knee and isn't able to practice. A two-time All-Pro, the 27-year-old Conklin had surgery in December after rupturing his right patellar tendon against Baltimore and missing the final five games last season. Also, linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (groin) and defensive tackle Sheldon Day (back) were placed on the non-football injury list, a designation reserved for injuries sustained away from team activities. Wide receiver Javon Wims went on the non-football illness list.

Amendola to retire

Danny Amendola, who earned two Super Bowl rings with the New England Patriots and became one of Tom Brady's favorite playmakers during his five seasons in New England, is retiring. The 36-year-old receiver posted a video on social media that featured highlights of his 13 NFL seasons with only one line: "Wouldn't have it any other way." The former Texas Tech standout made his NFL debut with the St. Louis Rams in 2009 as an undrafted free agent and spent his first four seasons there before being signed by the Patriots in 2013. He also had stops in Miami (2018), Detroit (2019-2020) and Houston last season. He ends his career with 617 career receptions for 6,212 yards receiving and 24 touchdowns.

BASEBALL

Stanton on IL

New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton could miss a few weeks because of tendinitis in his left Achilles. Limited to one at-bat during the final two games of last weekend's series at Baltimore, the four-time All-Star was put on the 10-day injured list before Tuesday night's series opener at the New York Mets. Asked whether Stanton will miss two or three weeks, Yankees Manager Aaron Boone said: "Ish -- it could be shorter." The Yankees made the roster move was retroactive to Sunday, which means Stanton could be activated starting Aug. 3. Outfielder Tim Locastro was recalled from Class AAA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Rangers sign Rocker

Third overall pick Kumar Rocker signed with the Texas Rangers on Tuesday, a week after the right-handed pitcher was drafted again and a year after concerns over a physical led to him going unsigned by the New York Mets as the 10th overall pick. Rocker got a $5.2 million bonus from the Rangers -- well below the slot value of nearly $7.6 million for the third overall pick. After shoulder surgery last September, Rocker opened the season with the Tri-City ValleyCats in the independent Frontier League. He was 1-0 with a 1.35 ERA in 5 starts with 32 strikeouts and 4 walks over 20 innings. Rocker was 28-10 with a 2.89 ERA over 42 games from 2019-21 at Vanderbilt.

MOTOR SPORTS

More penalties

NASCAR levied another round of massive penalties on Tuesday, this time against Michael McDowell and Front Row Motorsports, for illegal modifications discovered after McDowell's sixth-place finish at Pocono Raceway. NASCAR fined crew chief Blake Harris $100,000 and suspended him for four races. McDowell was docked 100 driver points and Front Row docked 100 owner points. If the No. 34 team wins one of the five remaining regular-season races to qualify for the playoffs, McDowell will be docked 10 playoff points. The penalty was issued for an illegal modification of a single source supplied part -- which is strictly prohibited on NASCAR's new Next Gen car. The penalties on Front Row come after NASCAR disqualified Pocono winner Denny Hamlin and runner-up Kyle Busch when their Toyotas failed post-race inspection at Pocono. Chase Elliott finished third and didn't lead a lap but was given the win following the DQ's.

BASKETBALL

Liddell has surgery

New Orleans Pelicans second-round draft choice E.J. Liddell has had surgery to repair torn knee ligaments, the team said Tuesday. The injury to the 6-6 forward from Ohio State occurred during a Summer League game on July 11 against the Atlanta Hawks in Las Vegas. The Pelicans said the procedure performed Monday was a right ACL reconstruction and that Liddell remains out indefinitely. Drafted 41st overall, Liddell averaged 19.4 points and 7.9 rebounds with the Buckeyes last season.