100 years ago

July 27, 1922

FORT SMITH -- The Missouri Pacific shops in Van Buren began operation here early today following the arrival from Little Rock of 52 men in charge of two United States deputy marshals, four railroad guards, an a special agent. The first demonstration in this vicinity was made on the appearance of the car containing the men at 8 o'clock this morning. The car was attached to the Rainbow Special, and immediately after the arrival of the train at the depot in Van Buren it was uncoupled and a switch engine started for the railroad yards with the car. When it reached a point 200 yards from the yards, the car was bombarded by unidentified persons, who hurled stones, coal, and bolts, breaking seven windows and a door, but failing to injure any of the occupants.

50 years ago

July 27, 1972

• Federal Judge G. Thomas Eisele said Wednesday he would issue an order for Pulaski County officials to show cause why they should not be held in contempt for failure to bring the Pulaski County jail up to constitutional standards. ... Phillip E. Kaplin, an attorney for the plaintiffs in the case, argued in a hearing Wednesday before Judge Eisele that a contempt citation should be issued immediately. The plaintiffs requested in February that the defendants be cited for refusal to upgrade standards at the jail. ... Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Robert J. Brown, who represents the county officials in the case, admitted that some provisions in the court's order hadn't been met, but argued that the failure to implement them was because of finances, not a lack of regard for conditions at the jail.

25 years ago

July 27, 1997

• Two things almost persuaded Sen. Dale Bumpers, D-Ark., to run for re-election in 1998, he told a group of Arkansas Democrats on Saturday. "I wanted to be in the Senate when we balanced the budget, and I wanted to be there when we changed the way we finance campaigns," Bumpers said. Bumpers, who has said he will retire from the Senate at the end of this term, said the federal government could have a balanced budget next year, but a Republican plan for a tax cut would thwart that. He denounced the Republicans as "cynical and hypocritical" for wanting to postpone a balanced budget until 2002. ... Bumpers also said campaign finances have become "rotten to the core" and said he had seen the Senate get more uncivil during his tenure. In his far-ranging speech, Bumpers urged the Democratic Party to take the forthcoming election very seriously. He said Democrats need to adopt the tenacity and determination that the Republicans have shown through the years. He said Democrats have to be more committed. He said they have been slow to recognize that the two-party system is growing in Arkansas.

10 years ago

July 27, 2012

• This summer's searing heat and low rainfall totals have created one of the worst droughts in Arkansas since the 1980s, weather experts said. Most of the state was designated Thursday as in severe drought or worse, according to the National Drought Mitigation Center in Lincoln, Neb. More than 75 percent of Arkansas was listed as in extreme drought, and 33 percent fell into the exceptional drought category, the highest on the center's scale. The center ranks the severity of drought on the basis of rainfall received in an area in a month as compared with normal rainfall totals for the month.