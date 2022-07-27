Pedestrian fatally struck, 2 drivers hurt in Baxter County, troopers say

A 76-year-old pedestrian died and two drivers were injured following a crash in Baxter County on Monday morning, troopers said.

Robert Cisowski, 76, of Lakeview was killed after he walked onto Arkansas 178 and was hit by a 2015 Subaru heading north, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police.

The report states the Subaru then crossed into the other lane of traffic and struck a 2017 GMC that was headed south.

The drivers of both vehicles, a 32-year-old woman from Lakeview and a 73-year-old woman from Midway, were taken to Baxter Regional Medical Center to be treated for their injuries, according to the report.

Troopers said the roads were dry and the weather was clear at the time of the crash.