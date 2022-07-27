PREP FOOTBALL: New rule change addresses intentional grounding

Intentional grounding during high school football games will be called a little bit differently this fall.

The National Federation of State High School Associations has modified that penalty as part of seven rule changes the organization addressed during a meeting of its football rules committee in January and made them effective for the 2022 season.

Rule 7-5-2, Exception 2 states that players are allowed to purposefully throw an incomplete forward pass without warranting an intentional grounding penalty, provided the passer is outside the pocket and the pass reaches the neutral zone.

The change makes the high school rule very similar to the one used in college football.

"That's something the kids watch on TV all the time," Bentonville West Coach Bryan Pratt said. "Most people in our league, if they get out of the pocket, they are going to run anyway. We don't have those pocket-type quarterbacks that don't want to run with the football.

"Defensive guys are not going to like it, and offensive guys are going to like it. It's one of those things I struggle with -- the Federation rule or the NCAA rule. There are a lot of situations where I don't think we are preparing them for what they will see in college. I don't understand why we don't go to the same one they use in college."

The only difference between the new high school rule and the college version is penalty yardage if intentional grounding is called. Both calls result in a loss of down, but high school rules state there is a 5-yard penalty from the point the infraction occurred, while the college rules do not.

With no instant replay in high school games in Arkansas except for the state championship games, the jurisdiction of calling such a penalty will lie on a combination of officials. It will mainly be between the referee, who is stationed in the offensive backfield, and a line judge.

"This is mainly for players' safety," said James Brookhart, a veteran football official in the high school and college ranks. "Obviously, the quarterback is the best player on the team, and they're trying to do things to protect him and avoid unnecessary hits. He doesn't have to hold the ball and find an eligible receiver. If the officials know what they are doing, it's an easy call to make.

"The hard part is that you have coaches and people screaming on the sidelines, saying it's intentional grounding. If I'm the referee and have my eyes concentrating on the quarterback, I have to watch him and everything that happens. It takes two officials to make the call. The other is the line of scrimmage official on the sideline of where the ball was thrown."

Other rule changes that will take place this year include:

• Addressing the new definition of a chop block, which is now described as "a combination block by two or more teammates against an opponent other than the runner, with or without delay, where one of the blocks is below the waist and one of the blocks is above the waist."

"That's a two-person penalty," Brookhart said. "If one player is engaged high and another is engaged low, that's a chop block. They've put in a more accurate definition of the second player being below the waist. We've always looked at it more at the knee, but this cleans up more about the penalty."

• Players will now be allowed to wear "0" as a jersey number. However, no numbers on the jersey can be preceded by 0.

• State associations will have the option to extend sideline team boxes beyond their traditional 50-yard expanse (between the 25-yard lines) as long as both teams are allowed to use the same dimensions. State associations also have the freedom to decide which individuals can access the extended area.

"They did that because of covid and spread people out," Pratt said. "It really doesn't affect people except for big schools like us that have 100 players on the sideline and get them spaced out a little bit."

• Any foul committed within the last two minutes of either half will now automatically result in the offended team's option to start the game clock on the snap.

• A 40-second play clock will now be employed following a foul committed only by the defensive team.

• Any game official, not just the referee, may order a change in footballs between downs.