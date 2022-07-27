Rogers man gets 30 years for killing toddler

BENTONVILLE -- A grandfather faced the man who murdered his 2-year-old granddaughter.

Homer Randall stood in a courtroom Tuesday a few feet from Joshua Anderson, who was sentenced to 30 years in prison after admitting to killing the girl.

Randall had been hesitant to speak. He told the judge at first he had changed his mind about speaking, but moments later stood and stepped toward Anderson.

"You destroyed my family," Randall told Anderson. "You ripped us apart at every seam conceivable."

Anderson turned and looked directly at Randall. Some of Randall's family members were crying.

Anderson, 28, of Rogers was charged with capital murder and faced a possible death sentence. He pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and misdemeanor battery. The plea is under an agreement Kent McLemore and Joel Huggins, Anderson's attorneys, reached with Brynna Barnica, deputy prosecutor.

Anderson admitted to killing Sephylia Fuls. She died of blunt force trauma Sept. 4, 2018.

The battery charge involves an incident with a Rogers police officer.

Springdale police were called at 8:44 p.m. Sept. 4, 2018, to the Chapel Ridge Apartments by firefighters after the girl was found unresponsive, according to a police statement after the initial report of the girl's death. She was pronounced dead at Northwest Medical Center-Springdale.

Veronica McCoy, the 2-year-old's mother, told police she returned to the apartment from a trip to a convenience store and found Anderson holding Sephylia's 5-year-old brother and accusing the boy of hitting her, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Anderson was McCoy's boyfriend, according to court documents.

Sephylia's two brothers -- the other was 3 years old -- were interviewed at the Children's Advocacy Center of Benton County. Those interviews implicated Anderson, according to the probable cause affidavit.

A child abuse specialist pediatrician at Arkansas Children's Hospital determined the girl died from physical abuse, the affidavit stated.

Barnica read a victim impact statement on McCoy's behalf.

"The night my daughter died was the night I lost everything," Barnica read. "I didn't just lose my daughter. I lost over half of my soul."

McCoy wrote in her statement she and her family have suffered for almost four years awaiting closure.

"I'm not sure that I will ever really be OK," Barnica read. "My hope is that maybe today I can start healing, but that isn't even a guarantee."

Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren accepted the plea agreement. Anderson must serve 21 years before he is eligible for parole. He was ordered not to have any contact with his victim's family.

Anderson apologized for killing Sephylia and described himself as a coward for not taking responsibility for his actions.

Anderson's jury trial was scheduled to begin Oct. 31.