School safety recommendations plentiful, but enforcement, funding are concerns

The Arkansas School Safety Commission began discussion Tuesday on a series of new recommendations coming out of subcommittees, but figuring out how to enforce or fund the ideas remains a challenge.

Among the recommendations addressed were social media monitoring systems for schools, the locking of classroom doors, having an armed presence on every campus and tracking large-scale firearms purchases.

A majority of the recommendations addressed issues that contributed to the failure to prevent the May 24 shooting that left 19 children and two adults dead at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

The shooting was among the worst K-12 school shootings since the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., that left 26 dead.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson reinstated the Arkansas School Safety Commission on June 10 in the aftermath of several mass shootings across the nation. Its subcommittees are focused on mental health and prevention; law enforcement and security; audits, emergency operations plans and drills; intelligence and communication and physical securities.

"The frustrating part about a lot of our recommendations, no matter what subcommittee we are from, it boils down to dollars," said Tim Helder, the Washington County sheriff and head of the Law Enforcement and Security subcommittee. "If we're ever going to be in a position to try and push for more positions or involvement to try and better get these positive outcomes that we are recommending, I can't think of a better time to get it done than now. That we become a little more forceful in our approach as far as what we want the legislature to do."

Helder said the recommendations also require a change in philosophy.

"How do we get to a point where we are all on the same page where we truly want security and it to rate as high as our grade-point system on the education side of things?" he asked.

The state's original school safety commission, created in March 2018, submitted 30 recommendations in its original 124-page report. Some schools have implemented portions of the original recommendations, but schools are not mandated to follow the recommendations.

Under the governor's executive order, the current commission is charged with reviewing the previous commission's report published in November 2018 and providing an update on the status of school safety across Arkansas.

Helder said new recommendations from the Law Enforcement and Security subcommittee will include every campus building having an armed presence when staff or children are present; making Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) mandatory; and recommending a hybrid presence of armed school resource officers and staff.

"We believe had there been this type of hybrid program in Uvalde, then there would have been at least one person in that building and every building ... that the threat could have been stopped at the door or in the hallway, or at least before they got into a classroom," he said.

Helder said he hopes schools that might not have the financial ability to hire a dedicated school resource officer look into arming staff who would go through the same training.

"I know this doesn't resonate with everybody, but when we talk about true security, we have to talk about how do we bring that about?" he said. "We certainly do that with physical security in the building with glass and doors, but if we cannot get to a point where we meet resistance with resistance immediately, and with great training like ALERRT, then we are fighting a losing battle."

INTELLIGENCE AND COMMUNICATION

Hot Springs Police Chief Chris Chapmond, head of the Intelligence and Communications subcommittee, said committee recommendations that will be brought forward will include school districts creating layers of communication; law enforcement agencies creating intelligence specialists; and having schools and law enforcement track social media activity for potential threats.

Layered, two-way communication access is important, Chapmond said, noting that radio communication, alert systems and intercom failures were among the factors that contributed to the Ulvade tragedy.

"They had it all mapped out and it looked good on paper, but when they put the plan in play it failed," said Chapmond, who is also president of the Arkansas Association of Chiefs of Police.

Chapmond said the committee will recommend that law enforcement agencies develop intelligence specialists who monitor those who pose a potential risk.

"We are highly encouraging that law enforcement should consider implementing very proactive monitoring and intelligence-gathering processes for potential active shooters," he said. "Once those suspicious activity reports come in, we need the ability to track them.

"That is a law enforcement function. We can't expect schools to do that by themselves. So as these individuals hit our radar, we have to be able to monitor their social media platforms."

Chapmond said this also would include law enforcement working with firearms distributors in an effort to flag unusual purchases.

"Obviously there was a lot of red flags [at Uvalde]," he said. [The shooter] purchased two rifles in a three-day period of time, 60 magazines, an optic scope, over 2,000 rounds over a very short period of time.

"Legislation in Texas requires they report multiple handgun purchases but not multiple assault rifle purchases, so we need to do some work there, whether it's legislatively or just at the local law enforcement level, to improve our proactive intelligence-gathering capabilities."

MENTAL HEALTH AND PREVENTION

Lori Poston, vice president of Clinical Services for the Northeast Region of Arisa Health and head of Mental Health and Prevention subcommittee, said some of its recommendations will include collaboration between the Arkansas Department of Education and schools on the creation of an action plan for their school climate surveys; providing mental health awareness training to all school staff; and having regional trauma crisis teams that can be sent to an area of crisis.

David Hopkins, superintendent for the Clarksville School District, suggested the Criminal Justice Institute and the Department of Education could go to school co-op meetings monthly and emphasize the importance of safety measures and explain available resources.

"CJI is kind of the brain here, in my opinion," he said. "They have the resources and ability to bring all of these things together. My thought is if we had a CJI person in every co-op who somewhat assisted putting these things together like these teams, then it would help. It wouldn't be a one-and-done type thing. It would be something brought up monthly."

Hopkins said such a move also would keep the idea of school safety at the forefront.

"It would be that conduit that keeps everyone engaged," he said.

Dr. Cheryl May, director of the Criminal Justice Institute, said if she were looking for accountability, it would have to come from the Arkansas Department of Education. She also said a big hurdle would be finding the funding to have someone at every co-op meeting across the state.

"It would be a huge hurdle," she said.

Courtney Salas-Ford, chief legal counsel for the Division of Elementary and Secondary Education for the Arkansas Department of Education, agreed accountability and support should come from the Department of Education, but finding 16 new staff members to attend such meetings would be a challenge.

PHYSICAL SECURITY

Tim Cain, director of the Division of Public School Academic Facilities and Transportation for the Department of Education, said the Physical Securities subcommittee's proposed recommendations will include having exterior doors closed and locked during school hours; having classroom doors closed and locked during school hours; and having electronic controls to lock highly frequented doors.

"When I saw the videos from Uvalde, he passed by every closed door," said John Allison, a teacher at Vilonia High School and a member of the subcommittee. "He went to an open door. If the door was closed and locked, he would have never gotten in.

"I was reviewing the Parkland report the other day, and the shooter there shot in through open classrooms and windows and doors. If he couldn't see the targets, he didn't shoot into those rooms. So those kids behind locked doors were safe in Parkland also.

"I think that is the quickest, simplest, cheapest and maybe most effective method we can implement immediately in every school in the state."

Chapmond agreed with Allison, saying data proves that locked doors prevent causalities.

"Very seldom, because the shooter knows he is on a clock, do you see them fight through a locked door unless it's a domestic situation and there is a specific target behind that door," he said. "They want access to the victims, and they know they have a very short amount of time."

AUDITS, EOPS, DRILLS

A.J. Gary, director of the Division of Emergency Management for the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, said the Audits, EOPs and Drills subcommittee recommendations will include that each region perform an active shooter exercise with multiple first-responding agencies; having a trained director of security at the Department of Education who works with school districts; that security audits be done routinely at schools and a having full-time emergency manager in every county due to extra responsibilities.

Gary said the person in charge of school security at the Department of Education will need to be a high-level position.

"I think that is really important that level of responsibility and authority matches what we are asking that position to do," he said.

Gary said security audits are also a key to creating a culture of safety.

"We can say that you have to lock the doors, but if that culture of security is not there then they aren't going to keep those doors locked," he said. "These audits will go a long way to ensuring that the culture is there."