‘Special legal’ expenses among budget requests in Washington County





FAYETTEVILLE -- Washington County's justices of the peace heard 2023 budget requests from a half dozen county offices on Tuesday as part of the the Quorum Court's budget process.

The Quorum Court's Finance & Budget Committee heard presentations for the County Collector, County Clerk, Circuit Clerk, County Coroner, Circuit Court Division II and Circuit Court Division III.

No action was taken on the budgets Tuesday, and Patrick Deakins, who is justice of the peace for District 5 and committee chairman, said the committee will hear from each of the county's department heads and elected officials before considering the budget as a whole.

The Finance & Budget Committee has budget meetings scheduled through August, Deakins said, with a goal of completing work on the budget in September.

"We have meetings through the end of August with the elected officials and department heads to discuss their budgets," Deakins said. "The goal is for our September meeting to have the final budget ordinance voted on by the committee and sent on to the full Quorum Court for its September meeting."

Deakins said he is optimistic the justices of the peace can meet that schedule.

At Tuesday's meeting, the justices of the peace asked about a handful of items that have increased from 2022 budgets to the requests for 2023, including requests from the collector and circuit clerk to have money included in their budgets for "special legal" expenses. Washington County Collector Angela Wood is asking to increase her budget for special legal expenses from $10,000 to $20,000, and Washington County Circuit Clerk Kyle Sylvester is asking for $75,000 for special legal expenses when his budgets since 2019 have had no such expenses.

Sylvester said that the county attorney, Brian Lester, has such a workload that requests for legal advice and assistance have not been handled in a timely manner.

"We really require and need prompt legal assistance," Sylvester said.

Sylvester said his plan is to contract with an outside attorney to provide legal assistance for his office. He said as a "ballpark" estimate an attorney could charge from $200 an hour to $250 an hour.

Sam Duncan, justice of the peace for District 7, said he thinks county officials and departments should make use of the county attorney's office. If Lester has more work than he can do in a timely manner, Duncan said the county should fill the now-vacant deputy county attorney position.

"These special legal requests sounds like a personnel issue," Duncan said. "I'm going to vote against any budget that has money for special legal services."

The panel also discussed a request from Washington County Coroner Roger Morris for $200,000 to buy five new vehicles for his office. Morris said the vehicles he now has are 8 or 10 years old and all have around 100,000 miles on them. He said he has been trying to keep to a 10-year replacement plan, but all of the vehicles are in need of replacement now.

Morris said it is essential that the Coroner's Office has reliable vehicles.

"This past weekend we sent two vehicles to Little Rock on Sunday," he said. "I can't have these vehicles dying, pardon the pun, on I-40."

Morris said he asked for $200,000 with the hope of buying at least four new vehicles.

Lance Johnson, justice of the peace for District 4, said he questioned whether $200,000 would be sufficient for the type of trucks Morris wants and would probably result in a similar request hitting the county in another 10 years.

Morris said he would be willing to shift to a two-year replacement plan.

"If that 10-year plan isn't good for the county, I'd do a two-year plan," Morris said.

What’s next

Washington County’s Finance & Budget Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Quorum Courtroom in the County Courthouse to continue its review of budget requests for 2023.

Source: NWA Democrat-Gazette



